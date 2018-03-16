Democratic Representative Louise Slaughter of New York dies

Democratic Representative Louise Slaughter of New York diesPosted: Updated:
Family who found human remains in Coeur d'Alene rock quarry speaks out about identification
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Police Department says they have positively identified the human remains found in a rock quarry last September as David Patrick Mcghee, of Spokane. On September 3, 2017, Coeur d'Alene Police responded to the rock quarry located on W. Kathleen Ave for human remains that were located near the bottom.>>
Ephrata man spends night in cave after nearly driving off cliff
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities say an Ephrata man is counting his blessings after he nearly drove off a cliff in the Douglas Creek area of Douglas County Tuesday evening. Douglas County Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal said that 37-year old Kevin Remington was on his way home to Ephrata from Leavenworth when he left the roadway. Remington told deputies that he thought Douglas Creek would allow him to bypass Quincy on his drive>>
Rosalia firefighter arrested for stealing, pawning department's equipment
ROSALIA, Wash. - Whitman County Deputies arrested 35-year-old Kelly Brown of Rosalia Thursday afternoon while serving a search warrant on his home. Deputies had been investigating several property related crimes in the area when they received information about a vehicle that may have been involved in a burglary on Gashous Rd. The theft was reported to authorities in late February. It was later identified as belonging to Brown.>>
Mom says Mississippi 6th grader hanged self over bullying
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (AP) - The parents of a 6th grade-boy in Mississippi who hanged himself in the family garage say he was bullied at school after saying he might be bisexual. WREG-TV reports that 12-year-old Andy Leach left a note for his family before killing himself on March 6. His parents, Cheryl Hudson and Matt Leach, say they learned after his death that other Southaven Middle School students called their son worthless and ugly and threatened to beat him up.>>
NASA: Astronaut’s DNA no longer matches identical twin’s after time in space
Spending a year in space not only changes your outlook on life- it transforms your genes, too. Preliminary results from NASA’s Twins Study reveal that 7% of astronaut Scott Kelly’s genes did not return to normal after his return to Earth two years ago. The Twins Study brought ten research teams from around the country together to accomplish one goal: discover what happens to the human body after spending one year in space. The study looked a...>>
Amber Alert for 1-year-old kidnapped at gunpoint cancelled; Suspect still at large
UPDATE: The Amber Alert issued for a one-year-old kidnapped at gunpoint has been cancelled and the baby has been found safe. However, police are still searching for the suspect, Terrance L Lee-Hammond Jr, who is believed to have kidnapped his son at gunpoint Thursday night from his mother's residence in Bothell. Lee-Hammond is believed to be driving a 1998 blue Toyota Corolla license plate BIH7899 with a second black male passenger.>>
Democratic Representative Louise Slaughter of New York dies
WASHINGTON (AP) - An aide to Rep. Louise Slaughter says the 88-year old Democratic congresswoman from upstate New York has died. Slaughter was serving her 16th term in Congress and was the top Democrat on the House Rules Committee. She was the first woman to chair that committee when she led it from 2007 through 2010. Liam Fitzsimmons is her chief of staff. In a statement, he says Slaughter died early Friday at George Washington University Hospital after injuring herself.>>
Mom says Mississippi 6th grader hanged self over bullying
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (AP) - The parents of a 6th grade-boy in Mississippi who hanged himself in the family garage say he was bullied at school after saying he might be bisexual. WREG-TV reports that 12-year-old Andy Leach left a note for his family before killing himself on March 6. His parents, Cheryl Hudson and Matt Leach, say they learned after his death that other Southaven Middle School students called their son worthless and ugly and threatened to beat him up.>>
Amber Alert for 1-year-old kidnapped at gunpoint cancelled; Suspect still at large
UPDATE: The Amber Alert issued for a one-year-old kidnapped at gunpoint has been cancelled and the baby has been found safe. However, police are still searching for the suspect, Terrance L Lee-Hammond Jr, who is believed to have kidnapped his son at gunpoint Thursday night from his mother's residence in Bothell. Lee-Hammond is believed to be driving a 1998 blue Toyota Corolla license plate BIH7899 with a second black male passenger.>>
Authorities searching for suspect who fled on foot after police chase and car crash in Airway Heights
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Authorities in Airway Heights are searching for a suspect after a police chase with a stolen vehicle ended in a car crash near Sunset Highway and Flint Rd. Washington State Patrol attempted to stop the suspect vehicle for a traffic violation and that's when a police chase ensued, but it was short lived. Authorities say within 10 seconds the vehicle did a 180 and crashed.>>
Romanian man officially listed as dead even though he's alive
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) - A Romanian court has rejected a man's claim that he's alive, after he was officially registered as deceased. A court spokeswoman said Friday that 63-year-old Constantin Reliu lost his case in the northeast city of Vasului because he appealed too late. The ruling is final. Media reported Reliu went to Turkey in 1992 for work and lost contact with his Romanian family.>>
U.S. Military helicopter crash in Iraq kills all 7 service members on board
BAGHDAD (NBC NEWS)- A military helicopter with U.S. service members aboard crashed in Iraq late Thursday, U.S. Central Command and military officials said. All seven service members aboard American helicopter that crashed in Iraq were killed. "A U.S. military aircraft has crashed in western Iraq with U.S. service members aboard," CENTCOM said in a statement. Rescue teams were sent to the scene soon after the crash.>>
6 dead in pedestrian bridge collapse in Florida
MIAMI (AP) - Miami-Dade Police say the death toll is up to six people in the collapse of a pedestrian bridge to Florida International University. Det. Alvaro Alvaro Zabaleta says the operation has turned from rescue to recovery. He says they can't yet release any information about the victims. He says 10 people were initially hospitalized.>>
Rosalia firefighter arrested for stealing, pawning department's equipment
ROSALIA, Wash. - Whitman County Deputies arrested 35-year-old Kelly Brown of Rosalia Thursday afternoon while serving a search warrant on his home. Deputies had been investigating several property related crimes in the area when they received information about a vehicle that may have been involved in a burglary on Gashous Rd. The theft was reported to authorities in late February. It was later identified as belonging to Brown.>>
Family who found human remains in Coeur d'Alene rock quarry speaks out about identification
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Police Department says they have positively identified the human remains found in a rock quarry last September as David Patrick Mcghee, of Spokane. On September 3, 2017, Coeur d'Alene Police responded to the rock quarry located on W. Kathleen Ave for human remains that were located near the bottom.>>
NASA: Astronaut’s DNA no longer matches identical twin’s after time in space
Spending a year in space not only changes your outlook on life- it transforms your genes, too. Preliminary results from NASA’s Twins Study reveal that 7% of astronaut Scott Kelly’s genes did not return to normal after his return to Earth two years ago. The Twins Study brought ten research teams from around the country together to accomplish one goal: discover what happens to the human body after spending one year in space. The study looked a...>>
