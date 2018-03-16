Following an active shooter threat, 6th grade boys write out will

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

KHQ.COM - After learning of a threat at their school, two Alabama 6th graders wrote out wills.

Mariama Davies, the boy's mother,was in disbelief when her 12-year-old son Javon came home from school and told her what he did. She says Javon and his friend both voluntarily wrote wills at school after an active shooter drill.

The sixth graders exchanged notes to give to each other's parents in case they die in a school shooting.

Javon's friend's note reads, "Mom I want you to give my friend Javon everything that I own. That includes the Xbox and games and controllers and all that comes with it."

Javon's mom says this was completely out of character for her son.



In an interview his WVTM, his mother said "I know he's been paying attention to the shootings and stuff that's been going on. He's like what if it happens right now, what if it happens to them."