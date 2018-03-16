Tripp Halstead, Georgia boy whose story touched millions after hit by falling tree branch in 2012, has died

ATLANTA (AP) - The parents of a Georgia boy who was struck by a falling tree branch outside his day care five years ago say he has died.



Bill Halstead, the father of 7-year-old Tripp Halstead, tells WSB-TV that his son died Thursday. Stacy Halstead, Tripp's mother, says in a Facebook post that he died at a hospital after fighting an infection.



Tripp was 2 years old when the branch fell and hit him while he was at the playground of his day care on Oct. 29, 2012. He suffered brain damage, remained in a coma for weeks and was brought home from the hospital nearly 10 months after the accident.



Stacy Halstead said in the post that she discovered Tripp's breathing was labored when she went to wake him for school Thursday morning and she rushed him to the hospital.



In a Facebook post Thursday morning posted the heartbreaking news saying,



"There are no words to express how Bill and I are feeling at this moment. We are beyond devastated and honestly I believe I am in shock. Our amazing, perfect, beautiful miracle of a son, Tripp Hughes Halstead passed away at 5:47 pm today. He was our whole world.



We love you Trippadoo and you will never realize the impact you made on our lives.



I have no idea when I will post again. I’m still processing everything. But Bill and I were in the room when he passed at the hospital. His little body was just done fighting this last infection. His little heart gave out. This winter was brutal for him. I’m just so thankful he had the best summer ever. Jet skis, Disney World, the list is endless and that’s when we got those amazing huge smiles.



At this time, I will not be reading the comments but your welcome to leave them for me to read in the coming weeks.



You have been the most loyal and outstanding followers we could have ever asked for and We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the past 5 1/2 years. You let us into your lives and You were there when we needed you most.



Love, Bill and Stacy"





