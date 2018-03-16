Vanessa Trump files for divorce from Donald Trump Jr. - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Vanessa Trump files for divorce from Donald Trump Jr.

Posted: Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) - The Latest on the divorce filing by Donald Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa Trump (all times local):
 
8 p.m.
 
Donald Trump Jr. and his wife, Vanessa Trump, say in a joint statement issued after an uncontested New York divorce filing they've decided to go their separate ways.
 
The couple said Thursday they "will always have tremendous respect for each other" and their families.
 
The Trumps are both 40 years old and were married in 2005. They say their five children will remain their top priority.
 
The statement came hours after Vanessa Trump filed for divorce in state Supreme Court in Manhattan.
 
The 2007 birth of the couple's first child made Donald Trump Sr. a grandfather a decade before he became president.
 
The divorce announcement comes as Trump Jr. remains a focus of the special counsel's investigation into Trump ties to Russia.
 
___
 
6 p.m.
 
Donald Trump Jr. and his wife, Vanessa Trump, may be getting divorced.
 
A public court record filed Thursday in New York says Vanessa Trump is seeking an uncontested divorce from the president's son. Details of the divorce complaint haven't been made public.
 
The Trumps were married in 2005 and have five children.
 
The Trump Organization hasn't responded to an emailed request for comment.
 
Last month, Vanessa Trump opened a letter to her husband containing an unidentified white powder and was briefly hospitalized as a precaution, but the substance turned out to be nonhazardous. A Massachusetts man later was charged with sending the threatening letter.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Family who found human remains in Coeur d'Alene rock quarry speaks out about identification

    Family who found human remains in Coeur d'Alene rock quarry speaks out about identification

    Friday, March 16 2018 2:11 AM EDT2018-03-16 06:11:50 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Police Department says they have positively identified the human remains found in a rock quarry last September as David Patrick Mcghee, of Spokane.  On September 3, 2017, Coeur d'Alene Police responded to the rock quarry located on W. Kathleen Ave for human remains that were located near the bottom. 

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Police Department says they have positively identified the human remains found in a rock quarry last September as David Patrick Mcghee, of Spokane.  On September 3, 2017, Coeur d'Alene Police responded to the rock quarry located on W. Kathleen Ave for human remains that were located near the bottom. 

    >>

  • Rosalia firefighter arrested for stealing, pawning department's equipment

    Rosalia firefighter arrested for stealing, pawning department's equipment

    Friday, March 16 2018 2:33 AM EDT2018-03-16 06:33:14 GMT

    ROSALIA, Wash. - Whitman County Deputies arrested 35-year-old Kelly Brown of Rosalia Thursday afternoon while serving a search warrant on his home.  Deputies had been investigating several property related crimes in the area when they received information about a vehicle that may have been involved in a burglary on Gashous Rd. The theft was reported to authorities in late February. It was later identified as belonging to Brown. 

    >>

    ROSALIA, Wash. - Whitman County Deputies arrested 35-year-old Kelly Brown of Rosalia Thursday afternoon while serving a search warrant on his home.  Deputies had been investigating several property related crimes in the area when they received information about a vehicle that may have been involved in a burglary on Gashous Rd. The theft was reported to authorities in late February. It was later identified as belonging to Brown. 

    >>

  • Ephrata man spends night in cave after nearly driving off cliff

    Ephrata man spends night in cave after nearly driving off cliff

    Thursday, March 15 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-03-15 23:34:21 GMT

    DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities say an Ephrata man is counting his blessings after he nearly drove off a cliff in the Douglas Creek area of Douglas County Tuesday evening.  Douglas County Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal said that 37-year old Kevin Remington was on his way home to Ephrata from Leavenworth when he left the roadway.  Remington told deputies that he thought Douglas Creek would allow him to bypass Quincy on his drive 

    >>

    DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities say an Ephrata man is counting his blessings after he nearly drove off a cliff in the Douglas Creek area of Douglas County Tuesday evening.  Douglas County Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal said that 37-year old Kevin Remington was on his way home to Ephrata from Leavenworth when he left the roadway.  Remington told deputies that he thought Douglas Creek would allow him to bypass Quincy on his drive 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Vanessa Trump files for divorce from Donald Trump Jr.

    Vanessa Trump files for divorce from Donald Trump Jr.

    Friday, March 16 2018 4:38 PM EDT2018-03-16 20:38:18 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) - The Latest on the divorce filing by Donald Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa Trump (all times local):   8 p.m.   Donald Trump Jr. and his wife, Vanessa Trump, say in a joint statement issued after an uncontested New York divorce filing they've decided to go their separate ways.   The couple said Thursday they "will always have tremendous respect for each other" and their families.

    >>

    NEW YORK (AP) - The Latest on the divorce filing by Donald Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa Trump (all times local):   8 p.m.   Donald Trump Jr. and his wife, Vanessa Trump, say in a joint statement issued after an uncontested New York divorce filing they've decided to go their separate ways.   The couple said Thursday they "will always have tremendous respect for each other" and their families.

    >>

  • Tripp Halstead, Georgia boy whose story touched millions after hit by falling tree branch in 2012, has died

    Tripp Halstead, Georgia boy whose story touched millions after hit by falling tree branch in 2012, has died

    Friday, March 16 2018 4:12 PM EDT2018-03-16 20:12:46 GMT

    ATLANTA (AP) - The parents of a Georgia boy who was struck by a falling tree branch outside his day care five years ago say he has died.   Bill Halstead, the father of 7-year-old Tripp Halstead, tells WSB-TV that his son died Thursday. Stacy Halstead, Tripp's mother, says in a Facebook post that he died at a hospital after fighting an infection.Tripp was 2 years old when the branch fell and hit him while he was at the playground of his day care.

    >>

    ATLANTA (AP) - The parents of a Georgia boy who was struck by a falling tree branch outside his day care five years ago say he has died.   Bill Halstead, the father of 7-year-old Tripp Halstead, tells WSB-TV that his son died Thursday. Stacy Halstead, Tripp's mother, says in a Facebook post that he died at a hospital after fighting an infection.Tripp was 2 years old when the branch fell and hit him while he was at the playground of his day care.

    >>

  • Following an active shooter threat, 6th grade boys write out will

    Following an active shooter threat, 6th grade boys write out will

    Friday, March 16 2018 1:22 PM EDT2018-03-16 17:22:43 GMT

    KHQ.COM - After learning of a threat at their school, two Alabama 6th graders wrote out wills. Mariama Davies, the boy's mother,was in disbelief when her 12-year-old son Javon came home from school and told her what he did. She says Javon and his friend both voluntarily wrote wills at school after an active shooter drill. The sixth graders exchanged notes to give to each other's parents in case they die in a school shooting.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - After learning of a threat at their school, two Alabama 6th graders wrote out wills. Mariama Davies, the boy's mother,was in disbelief when her 12-year-old son Javon came home from school and told her what he did. She says Javon and his friend both voluntarily wrote wills at school after an active shooter drill. The sixth graders exchanged notes to give to each other's parents in case they die in a school shooting.

    >>
    •   