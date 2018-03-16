SEE INSIDE: The Ridpath apartments are now leasing after full re - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

SEE INSIDE: The Ridpath apartments are now leasing after full renovation

Posted: Updated:

KHQ.COM - The Ridpath Club Apartments are now available for lease. All of the rooms that used to be part of the historic Ridpath Hotel have been fully renovated and are ready for tenants who can start moving in next month.

The historic Ridpath Hotel is a landmark of Spokane. It was once a prime spot for dances, social gatherings, political gatherings and was even visited by A-list celebrities including Elvis and Michael Jackson.

A full renovation now gives the space a very modern feel. The Ridpath Club Apartments will feature micro apartments, studios, and one bedroom apartments with amazing views of downtown Spokane.  Eighty percent of the property will be rented as affordable housing apartments with restricted rents based on income limits.

Residents of the Ridpath Club Apartments will enjoy community gathering spaces, a mezzanine and lounge area, a high tech laundry center, an attached restaurant, and well-equipped newly renovated apartments on every floor.

See their Frequently Asked Questions page for more details

Email: ridpathleasing@naiblack.com

Phone: 509-624-1178

