Mad Minute stories from Friday, March 16th

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A male gorilla at the Philadelphia Zoo is taking a stand against dirty hands by opting to walk on two legs.

Apparently, 18-year-old Louis is a clean freak.

When Louis has his hands full of tomatoes or other snacks, he walks upright like a human to keep food and hands clean, rather than the typical gorilla stance of leaning forward on his knuckles.

Michael Stern, curator of primates and small mammals, says workers had to install a fire hose over a mud puddle in the yard. The nearly 500-pound, 6-foot-tall primate crosses it like a tight rope to avoid getting dirty.

Stern says it's "pretty unusual" for gorillas to walk around upright. In the wild, Western lowland gorillas like Louis might do it for a few seconds to reach food or wade into swamps.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) - Constantin Reliu learned in January that he was dead.

After more than 20 years of working as a cook in Turkey, the 63-year-old returned home to Romania to discover that his wife had had him officially registered as dead.

He has since been living a legalistic nightmare of trying to prove to authorities that he is, in fact, alive. He faced a major setback Thursday when a court in the northeastern city of Vaslui refused to overturn his death certificate because his request was filed "too late."

The decision, the court said, is final.

"I am a living ghost," Reliu told The Associated Press in a phone interview Friday from his home in Barlad, northeastern Romania.

"I am officially dead, although I'm alive," he said. "I have no income and because I am listed as dead, I can't do anything."

During the interview, Reliu was deeply emotional, starting off by saying "I think I am going to cry" and going on to voice rage and a desire for revenge against his wife, who now lives in Italy.

"I am not sure whether I am divorced or not," he said. "I am not sure whether she is married to someone else or not. Nobody will tell me."

Reliu explained that he first went to work in Turkey in 1992 and returned in 1995 to the first big shock of his marriage - his wife's infidelity. In 1999, he decided to return to Turkey for good.

The AP was not able to locate his wife to hear her side of the story.

Last December Turkish authorities detained him over expired papers and in January deported him to Romania.

Upon landing at Bucharest airport, he was informed by border officials that he had been officially declared dead and underwent six hours of questioning and tests.

They measured the distance between his eyes to see if it corresponded to an old passport photograph; they asked him questions about his home town, such as where the town hall was; they checked his fingerprints.

"They decided that it was me!" he said.

But authorities in Barlad were less convinced. He spent weeks trying to persuade them to issue him papers so that he officially "existed," he said. When that failed, he asked them to overturn the ruling on his death certificate, issued in 2016, which also ended in failure Thursday on procedural grounds.

Reliu said he would like to file a fresh lawsuit but has no money and suffers from diabetes, which makes everything more difficult.

He also said he has been banned for life from returning to Turkey but would like to write to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to appeal the decision.



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - Would you like cream, sugar and art with that?

A South Korean barista is charming customers at his coffee shop by drawing intricate artwork on the foamy cream topping their drinks.

Lee Kang Bin uses food coloring and small brushes, spoons and tools that look like mini ice picks to draw people, animals, Disney characters and landscapes on coffee.

Lee has recreated famous paintings such as the 1893 Edvard Munch (AYD'-vart Moongk) masterpiece "The Scream." This month the mocha master reproduced a couple's Niagara Falls vacation photo atop a cup of cold java.

Lee creates the designs at the C.Through coffee shop in Seoul and calls them Creamart. He said the delicate process takes him about an hour per cup and customers have to order in advance.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - Police say a 19-year-old Indiana man took a cab to and from a bank robbery and that he paid the driver with some of his stolen cash.

Derrick Faria was arrested less than an hour after Thursday's robbery of a Fifth Third Bank branch in Evansville. The Evansville Courier & Press reports that Faria reportedly passed a teller a note demanding money, but that he didn't show a weapon.

Faria is being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail on preliminary charges of robbery and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Court records show that Faria hadn't been formally charged as of Friday morning. They didn't list an attorney for him.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Authorities say a man who took an SUV on a test drive stole the vehicle at gunpoint.

Philadelphia police say the theft occurred around 7 p.m. Thursday.

A car dealership salesman who accompanied the man on the test drive said the man started driving erratically, so he told him to pull over. As the salesman tried to switch seats with the man, the driver allegedly pulled out a gun and then soon drove off, leaving the salesman stranded on the side of the road.

No shots were fired and no injuries were reported.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WATERBORO, Maine (AP) - A letter from Jesus Christ might be the affirmation Oprah Winfrey needs to run for the presidency.

WGME-TV reports an 83-year-old Maine woman who changed her name to Jesus Christ says she began a letter writing campaign 50 years ago to spread a message of faith and peace. Christ says she sent the letter to Winfrey because she likes her but had no idea it would get so much attention.

Gayle King, one of the hosts of "CBS This Morning," posted about the letter to Winfrey on Instagram on Wednesday, asking if it was the sign her best friend was looking for.

Winfrey said on "60 Minutes" that if God wanted her to run for president "wouldn't God kinda tell me?"

Christ says she didn't know there was speculation about Winfrey, but she'd vote for her.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A Rhode Island lawmaker who introduced a bill that would ban outhouses in the state says he is withdrawing the legislation.

Republican Rep. Justin Price said Wednesday he is pulling the measure ahead of a scheduled State house hearing. Price says the issue should be addressed by local municipalities, not the state.

The bill would have required any outhouse existing as of Jan. 1, 2019, to be "abandoned, filled up and destroyed" within one year.

Price previously said the bill was inspired by a dispute between Warwick residents and their former neighbor who lived within sniffing distance of the family's outhouse. Those who refused to comply could have faced up to a $1,000 fine.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Guinness World Records has taken a multi-colored shine to a Taiwan university that it says was the site of the longest-ever rainbow.

The record-breaking arc was seen Nov. 30 last year in the skies over Chinese Culture University near Taipei. It lasted a whopping eight hours and 58 minutes, according to science professor Chou Kun-hsuan.

"It was amazing. … It felt like a gift from the sky. ... It's so rare!" he told the BBC back in November.

Guinness World Records agreed and will officially declare the rainbow the longest ever recorded at a ceremony at the university on Saturday, according to Taiwan News.

The Taipei area rainbow handily beat the former record-holder, which arched for six hours over Wetherby, Yorkshire, on March 14, 1994.

Rainbows typically last less than an hour. Chou told the BBC he knew he was seeing something special around the four-hour mark and notified students and faculty to take pictures.

"When we broke the previous record after passing six hours, I was hardly able to stay seated for lunch," he said. "I was so excited. I wanted to make sure we captured the rainbow. But then it did something even more incredible ? it went on to beat the previous record by another three hours!"

The university's main campus is located in the Yangmingshan mountain range. Conditions common to its winter microclimate are being credited for the rainbow's longevity, including a cloud-forming northeast monsoon, sunlight and relatively low wind speeds, according to the Straits Times.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 16 (UPI) -- A Kansas Lottery player said his patience paid off when the numbers he has been playing for about five years finally earned him a $22,000 jackpot.

Gary Shipley, 67, of Hoxie, said he studied the Kansas Lottery's "Frequency Charts" for draw games about five years ago and chose the numbers he has been playing in the 2by2 drawing ever since.

"My thought was that eventually they have to get hit. I might be 130 years old before that happens, but they're going to get hit," Shipley told lottery officials.

Shipley's persistence paid off in the March 5 drawing, when he matched all five numbers: Red 12 and 25 and White 14 and 18.

"I was very lucky," Shipley said.

"I feel fortunate," he said. "I hope it happens again!"

Shipley said he and his wife, Roberta, recently bought a new home and he plans to use his winnings to build a garage.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Sky News) A self-declared "cyborg" has been fined after he was unable to produce his travel card on request - because it had been implanted in his hand.

The 34-year-old man, whose legal name is Meow-Ludo Disco Gamma Meow-Meow, had the chip from the card inserted under his skin by a piercing expert in 2017.

The NFC chip was taken from an Opal travel card - used to get around Sydney and similar to London's Oyster card.

He had it coated in bio-compatible plastic before it was implanted.

However, when travelling on the Sydney Trains system, Mr Meow-Meow was unable to produce the card for a ticket inspector - who reportedly said "Wow, that's crazy!" when he showed her the implant.

Although the inspector's card reader confirmed Mr Meow-Meow had tapped in before boarding, he was convicted of attempting to travel without a ticket.

The 'cyborg' pleaded guilty to being unable to produce his Opal card and was fined A$220 (£122) and ordered to pay A$1,000 (£556) costs.

Mr Meow-Meow told the media he was disappointed to be fined and intended to explore other ways in which he could use an implanted chip to tap in and out of the transport network.

"New technology can be scary if you don't understand it," Mr Meow-Meow said.

