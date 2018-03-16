Montana high school student arrested after shots fired, police chase

(AP) - A Montana high school student is in custody after a police chase in which shots were fired in a school parking lot in Missoula.



Missoula Police say no one was injured in the incident Friday afternoon.



Detective Sgt. Travis Welsh tells the Missoulian that school staff and a resource officer were conducting an investigation when they contacted a student. He ran from Big Sky High School, got into a car and shots were fired. Welsh did not know how many shots were fired or who fired them.



The chase ended nearby when the student's car crashed into the parking lot of an auto dealership.



The school was briefly locked down. Officials have not released the student's name or the reason for the investigation.



