The Latest: Idaho turtle euthanized amid reports it ate a puppy - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

The Latest: Idaho turtle euthanized amid reports it ate a puppy

Posted: Updated:
stock image of snapping turtle stock image of snapping turtle
PRESTON, Idaho -

 (AP) - The Latest on turtle eats puppy (all times local):
  
12:15 p.m.
  
Idaho officials have euthanized a snapping turtle at the center of an investigation over whether a biology teacher gave it a sick puppy to eat in front of students.
  
The Idaho State Department of Agriculture in a statement Friday says snapping turtles are an invasive species in Idaho requiring a permit. Officials seized the turtle Tuesday and euthanized it Wednesday.
  
Meanwhile, law enforcement officials say they stepped up security for three schools in the Preston School District in eastern Idaho this week following vague threats connected to an allegation that the puppy was fed to the turtle March 7 at the junior high school.
  
There was no school Friday but Preston Police Chief Mike Peterson says officers may return Monday.
  
Two parents have said the teacher fed the turtle a sick puppy. The teacher has not been named.
  
A prosecutor is investigating.
  
____
  
10:50 a.m.
  
Threats have been made to an Idaho school where a biology teacher is suspected of feeding a puppy to a snapping turtle and police in response stepped up school security.
  
Police Chief Mike Peterson in the small, southeastern town of Preston said Friday the threats were vague but connected to the allegation that the puppy was fed to the turtle March 7 at the junior high school in front of students.
  
Officers were posted outside the town's schools this week.
  
There was no school Friday but Peterson said officers may return Monday.
  
Two parents have said the teacher fed the turtle a sick puppy. The teacher has not been named.
  
A prosecutor is investigating and Idaho officials seized the turtle Thursday, saying it's an exotic species requiring a permit.
  
___

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

3/16/2018 12:33:22 PM (GMT -7:00)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Family who found human remains in Coeur d'Alene rock quarry speaks out about identification

    Family who found human remains in Coeur d'Alene rock quarry speaks out about identification

    Friday, March 16 2018 2:11 AM EDT2018-03-16 06:11:50 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Police Department says they have positively identified the human remains found in a rock quarry last September as David Patrick Mcghee, of Spokane.  On September 3, 2017, Coeur d'Alene Police responded to the rock quarry located on W. Kathleen Ave for human remains that were located near the bottom. 

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Police Department says they have positively identified the human remains found in a rock quarry last September as David Patrick Mcghee, of Spokane.  On September 3, 2017, Coeur d'Alene Police responded to the rock quarry located on W. Kathleen Ave for human remains that were located near the bottom. 

    >>

  • Rosalia firefighter arrested for stealing, pawning department's equipment

    Rosalia firefighter arrested for stealing, pawning department's equipment

    Friday, March 16 2018 2:33 AM EDT2018-03-16 06:33:14 GMT

    ROSALIA, Wash. - Whitman County Deputies arrested 35-year-old Kelly Brown of Rosalia Thursday afternoon while serving a search warrant on his home.  Deputies had been investigating several property related crimes in the area when they received information about a vehicle that may have been involved in a burglary on Gashous Rd. The theft was reported to authorities in late February. It was later identified as belonging to Brown. 

    >>

    ROSALIA, Wash. - Whitman County Deputies arrested 35-year-old Kelly Brown of Rosalia Thursday afternoon while serving a search warrant on his home.  Deputies had been investigating several property related crimes in the area when they received information about a vehicle that may have been involved in a burglary on Gashous Rd. The theft was reported to authorities in late February. It was later identified as belonging to Brown. 

    >>

  • Ephrata man spends night in cave after nearly driving off cliff

    Ephrata man spends night in cave after nearly driving off cliff

    Thursday, March 15 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-03-15 23:34:21 GMT

    DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities say an Ephrata man is counting his blessings after he nearly drove off a cliff in the Douglas Creek area of Douglas County Tuesday evening.  Douglas County Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal said that 37-year old Kevin Remington was on his way home to Ephrata from Leavenworth when he left the roadway.  Remington told deputies that he thought Douglas Creek would allow him to bypass Quincy on his drive 

    >>

    DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities say an Ephrata man is counting his blessings after he nearly drove off a cliff in the Douglas Creek area of Douglas County Tuesday evening.  Douglas County Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal said that 37-year old Kevin Remington was on his way home to Ephrata from Leavenworth when he left the roadway.  Remington told deputies that he thought Douglas Creek would allow him to bypass Quincy on his drive 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Sonic to roll out pickle juice slushies for summer

    Sonic to roll out pickle juice slushies for summer

    Friday, March 16 2018 6:45 PM EDT2018-03-16 22:45:08 GMT
    SonicSonic
    SonicSonic
    Sonic Drive-In is adding a potentially polarizing new drink to their menu this summer. Food & Wine reports that the fast food restaurant plans to roll out pickle juice slushies at locations nationwide in June. As strange as it may sound, the salty brine will be mashed up with the famous icy drinks that dye your tongue a variety of bright colors. Food and Wine's Maria Yagoda got the chance to taste the bright green beverage during a recent ...>>
    Sonic Drive-In is adding a potentially polarizing new drink to their menu this summer. Food & Wine reports that the fast food restaurant plans to roll out pickle juice slushies at locations nationwide in June. As strange as it may sound, the salty brine will be mashed up with the famous icy drinks that dye your tongue a variety of bright colors. Food and Wine's Maria Yagoda got the chance to taste the bright green beverage during a recent ...>>

  • Wolf population continues to grow in Washington

    Wolf population continues to grow in Washington

    Friday, March 16 2018 6:16 PM EDT2018-03-16 22:16:27 GMT
    Gray wolfGray wolf
    Gray wolfGray wolf

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The population of wolves in Washington state continued to grow in 2017.  The state Department of Fish and Wildlife's annual survey found at least 122 wolves living in Washington last year. The survey found 22 wolf packs and 14 successful breeding pairs. The agency said Friday that the 2016 survey documented 115 wolves, 20 packs, and 10 breeding pairs. All of the known wolf packs are located east of the Cascade Mountains. Wolves...

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The population of wolves in Washington state continued to grow in 2017.  The state Department of Fish and Wildlife's annual survey found at least 122 wolves living in Washington last year. The survey found 22 wolf packs and 14 successful breeding pairs. The agency said Friday that the 2016 survey documented 115 wolves, 20 packs, and 10 breeding pairs. All of the known wolf packs are located east of the Cascade Mountains. Wolves...

    >>

  • Dead man walking: Court rejects man's claim he's alive

    Dead man walking: Court rejects man's claim he's alive

    Friday, March 16 2018 6:11 PM EDT2018-03-16 22:11:41 GMT
    (Simona Voicu/Adevarul via AP)(Simona Voicu/Adevarul via AP)
    (Simona Voicu/Adevarul via AP)(Simona Voicu/Adevarul via AP)

    BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) - A Romanian court has rejected a man's claim that he's alive, after he was officially registered as deceased. A court spokeswoman said Friday that 63-year-old Constantin Reliu lost his case in the northeast city of Vasului because he appealed too late. The ruling is final.    Media reported Reliu went to Turkey in 1992 for work and lost contact with his Romanian family. Hearing no news from her husband, his wife 

    >>

    BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) - A Romanian court has rejected a man's claim that he's alive, after he was officially registered as deceased. A court spokeswoman said Friday that 63-year-old Constantin Reliu lost his case in the northeast city of Vasului because he appealed too late. The ruling is final.    Media reported Reliu went to Turkey in 1992 for work and lost contact with his Romanian family. Hearing no news from her husband, his wife 

    >>
    •   