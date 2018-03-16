Idaho lawmakers OK bill updating school threat penalties

Idaho lawmakers OK bill updating school threat penaltiesPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Family who found human remains in Coeur d'Alene rock quarry speaks out about identification
Family who found human remains in Coeur d'Alene rock quarry speaks out about identification
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Police Department says they have positively identified the human remains found in a rock quarry last September as David Patrick Mcghee, of Spokane. On September 3, 2017, Coeur d'Alene Police responded to the rock quarry located on W. Kathleen Ave for human remains that were located near the bottom.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Police Department says they have positively identified the human remains found in a rock quarry last September as David Patrick Mcghee, of Spokane. On September 3, 2017, Coeur d'Alene Police responded to the rock quarry located on W. Kathleen Ave for human remains that were located near the bottom.>>
Rosalia firefighter arrested for stealing, pawning department's equipment
Rosalia firefighter arrested for stealing, pawning department's equipment
ROSALIA, Wash. - Whitman County Deputies arrested 35-year-old Kelly Brown of Rosalia Thursday afternoon while serving a search warrant on his home. Deputies had been investigating several property related crimes in the area when they received information about a vehicle that may have been involved in a burglary on Gashous Rd. The theft was reported to authorities in late February. It was later identified as belonging to Brown.>>
ROSALIA, Wash. - Whitman County Deputies arrested 35-year-old Kelly Brown of Rosalia Thursday afternoon while serving a search warrant on his home. Deputies had been investigating several property related crimes in the area when they received information about a vehicle that may have been involved in a burglary on Gashous Rd. The theft was reported to authorities in late February. It was later identified as belonging to Brown.>>
Ephrata man spends night in cave after nearly driving off cliff
Ephrata man spends night in cave after nearly driving off cliff
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities say an Ephrata man is counting his blessings after he nearly drove off a cliff in the Douglas Creek area of Douglas County Tuesday evening. Douglas County Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal said that 37-year old Kevin Remington was on his way home to Ephrata from Leavenworth when he left the roadway. Remington told deputies that he thought Douglas Creek would allow him to bypass Quincy on his drive>>
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities say an Ephrata man is counting his blessings after he nearly drove off a cliff in the Douglas Creek area of Douglas County Tuesday evening. Douglas County Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal said that 37-year old Kevin Remington was on his way home to Ephrata from Leavenworth when he left the roadway. Remington told deputies that he thought Douglas Creek would allow him to bypass Quincy on his drive>>
Mom says Mississippi 6th grader hanged self over bullying
Mom says Mississippi 6th grader hanged self over bullying
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (AP) - The parents of a 6th grade-boy in Mississippi who hanged himself in the family garage say he was bullied at school after saying he might be bisexual. WREG-TV reports that 12-year-old Andy Leach left a note for his family before killing himself on March 6. His parents, Cheryl Hudson and Matt Leach, say they learned after his death that other Southaven Middle School students called their son worthless and ugly and threatened to beat him up.>>
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (AP) - The parents of a 6th grade-boy in Mississippi who hanged himself in the family garage say he was bullied at school after saying he might be bisexual. WREG-TV reports that 12-year-old Andy Leach left a note for his family before killing himself on March 6. His parents, Cheryl Hudson and Matt Leach, say they learned after his death that other Southaven Middle School students called their son worthless and ugly and threatened to beat him up.>>
Amber Alert for 1-year-old kidnapped at gunpoint cancelled; Suspect still at large
Amber Alert for 1-year-old kidnapped at gunpoint cancelled; Suspect still at large
UPDATE: The Amber Alert issued for a one-year-old kidnapped at gunpoint has been cancelled and the baby has been found safe. However, police are still searching for the suspect, Terrance L Lee-Hammond Jr, who is believed to have kidnapped his son at gunpoint Thursday night from his mother's residence in Bothell. Lee-Hammond is believed to be driving a 1998 blue Toyota Corolla license plate BIH7899 with a second black male passenger.>>
UPDATE: The Amber Alert issued for a one-year-old kidnapped at gunpoint has been cancelled and the baby has been found safe. However, police are still searching for the suspect, Terrance L Lee-Hammond Jr, who is believed to have kidnapped his son at gunpoint Thursday night from his mother's residence in Bothell. Lee-Hammond is believed to be driving a 1998 blue Toyota Corolla license plate BIH7899 with a second black male passenger.>>
Following an active shooter threat, 6th grade boys write out will
Following an active shooter threat, 6th grade boys write out will
KHQ.COM - After learning of a threat at their school, two Alabama 6th graders wrote out wills. Mariama Davies, the boy's mother,was in disbelief when her 12-year-old son Javon came home from school and told her what he did. She says Javon and his friend both voluntarily wrote wills at school after an active shooter drill. The sixth graders exchanged notes to give to each other's parents in case they die in a school shooting.>>
KHQ.COM - After learning of a threat at their school, two Alabama 6th graders wrote out wills. Mariama Davies, the boy's mother,was in disbelief when her 12-year-old son Javon came home from school and told her what he did. She says Javon and his friend both voluntarily wrote wills at school after an active shooter drill. The sixth graders exchanged notes to give to each other's parents in case they die in a school shooting.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Sonic to roll out pickle juice slushies for summer
Sonic to roll out pickle juice slushies for summerSonic Drive-In is adding a potentially polarizing new drink to their menu this summer. Food & Wine reports that the fast food restaurant plans to roll out pickle juice slushies at locations nationwide in June. As strange as it may sound, the salty brine will be mashed up with the famous icy drinks that dye your tongue a variety of bright colors. Food and Wine's Maria Yagoda got the chance to taste the bright green beverage during a recent ...>>Sonic Drive-In is adding a potentially polarizing new drink to their menu this summer. Food & Wine reports that the fast food restaurant plans to roll out pickle juice slushies at locations nationwide in June. As strange as it may sound, the salty brine will be mashed up with the famous icy drinks that dye your tongue a variety of bright colors. Food and Wine's Maria Yagoda got the chance to taste the bright green beverage during a recent ...>>
Wolf population continues to grow in Washington
Wolf population continues to grow in Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The population of wolves in Washington state continued to grow in 2017. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife's annual survey found at least 122 wolves living in Washington last year. The survey found 22 wolf packs and 14 successful breeding pairs. The agency said Friday that the 2016 survey documented 115 wolves, 20 packs, and 10 breeding pairs. All of the known wolf packs are located east of the Cascade Mountains. Wolves...>>
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The population of wolves in Washington state continued to grow in 2017. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife's annual survey found at least 122 wolves living in Washington last year. The survey found 22 wolf packs and 14 successful breeding pairs. The agency said Friday that the 2016 survey documented 115 wolves, 20 packs, and 10 breeding pairs. All of the known wolf packs are located east of the Cascade Mountains. Wolves...>>
Dead man walking: Court rejects man's claim he's alive
Dead man walking: Court rejects man's claim he's alive
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) - A Romanian court has rejected a man's claim that he's alive, after he was officially registered as deceased. A court spokeswoman said Friday that 63-year-old Constantin Reliu lost his case in the northeast city of Vasului because he appealed too late. The ruling is final. Media reported Reliu went to Turkey in 1992 for work and lost contact with his Romanian family. Hearing no news from her husband, his wife>>
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) - A Romanian court has rejected a man's claim that he's alive, after he was officially registered as deceased. A court spokeswoman said Friday that 63-year-old Constantin Reliu lost his case in the northeast city of Vasului because he appealed too late. The ruling is final. Media reported Reliu went to Turkey in 1992 for work and lost contact with his Romanian family. Hearing no news from her husband, his wife>>
Police say Indiana man took taxi to and from bank robbery
Police say Indiana man took taxi to and from bank robbery
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - Police say a 19-year-old Indiana man took a cab to and from a bank robbery and that he paid the driver with some of his stolen cash. Derrick Faria was arrested less than an hour after Thursday's robbery of a Fifth Third Bank branch in Evansville. The Evansville Courier & Press reports that Faria reportedly passed a teller a note demanding money, but that he didn't show a weapon. Faria is being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail on preliminar...>>
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - Police say a 19-year-old Indiana man took a cab to and from a bank robbery and that he paid the driver with some of his stolen cash. Derrick Faria was arrested less than an hour after Thursday's robbery of a Fifth Third Bank branch in Evansville. The Evansville Courier & Press reports that Faria reportedly passed a teller a note demanding money, but that he didn't show a weapon. Faria is being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail on preliminar...>>
Washington man sentenced to prison for beating death
Washington man sentenced to prison for beating death
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - A southern Washington state man was sentenced to more than six years in federal prison for the beating death of a man on the Yakama Nation Indian Reservation. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports 25-year-old Nolan Patrick John was sentenced after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter for the death of 31-year-old Ronald Alex Jim. Authorities say the Toppenish resident fought with Jim after he had attacked John's mother during an argument in Marc...>>
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - A southern Washington state man was sentenced to more than six years in federal prison for the beating death of a man on the Yakama Nation Indian Reservation. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports 25-year-old Nolan Patrick John was sentenced after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter for the death of 31-year-old Ronald Alex Jim. Authorities say the Toppenish resident fought with Jim after he had attacked John's mother during an argument in Marc...>>
Idaho lawmakers OK bill updating school threat penalties
Idaho lawmakers OK bill updating school threat penalties
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Legislation cracking down on people who make threats against schools is now headed to the Idaho governor's desk. Senate lawmakers on Friday agreed to send the measure to Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter after passed the House earlier this month. Currently, Idaho law prevents prosecutors from bringing charges against someone who threatens a school while off-campus or through social media. The statute hasn't been updated in more than 10 years. &nb...>>
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Legislation cracking down on people who make threats against schools is now headed to the Idaho governor's desk. Senate lawmakers on Friday agreed to send the measure to Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter after passed the House earlier this month. Currently, Idaho law prevents prosecutors from bringing charges against someone who threatens a school while off-campus or through social media. The statute hasn't been updated in more than 10 years. &nb...>>
The Latest: Idaho turtle euthanized amid reports it ate a puppy
The Latest: Idaho turtle euthanized amid reports it ate a puppy
PRESTON, Idaho (AP) - The Latest on turtle eats puppy (all times local): 12:15 p.m. Idaho officials have euthanized a snapping turtle at the center of an investigation over whether a biology teacher gave it a sick puppy to eat in front of students. The Idaho State Department of Agriculture in a statement Friday says snapping turtles are an invasive species in Idaho requiring a permit. Officials seized the turtle Tuesday and euthanized it Wednesday. ...>>
PRESTON, Idaho (AP) - The Latest on turtle eats puppy (all times local): 12:15 p.m. Idaho officials have euthanized a snapping turtle at the center of an investigation over whether a biology teacher gave it a sick puppy to eat in front of students. The Idaho State Department of Agriculture in a statement Friday says snapping turtles are an invasive species in Idaho requiring a permit. Officials seized the turtle Tuesday and euthanized it Wednesday. ...>>
Montana high school student arrested after shots fired, police chase
Montana high school student arrested after shots fired, police chase
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A Montana high school student is in custody after a police chase in which shots were fired in a school parking lot in Missoula. Missoula Police say no one was injured in the incident Friday afternoon. Detective Sgt. Travis Welsh tells the Missoulian that school staff and a resource officer were conducting an investigation when they contacted a student. He ran from Big Sky High School, got into a car and shots were fired. Welsh did not know how many sho...>>
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A Montana high school student is in custody after a police chase in which shots were fired in a school parking lot in Missoula. Missoula Police say no one was injured in the incident Friday afternoon. Detective Sgt. Travis Welsh tells the Missoulian that school staff and a resource officer were conducting an investigation when they contacted a student. He ran from Big Sky High School, got into a car and shots were fired. Welsh did not know how many sho...>>
SEE INSIDE: The Ridpath apartments are now leasing after full renovation
SEE INSIDE: The Ridpath apartments are now leasing after full renovation
KHQ.COM - The Ridpath Club Apartments are now available for lease. All of the rooms that used to be part of the historic Ridpath Hotel have been fully renovated and are ready for tenants who can start moving in next month. The historic Ridpath Hotel is a landmark of Spokane. It was once a prime spot for dances, social gatherings, political gatherings and was even visited by A-list celebrities including Elvis and Michael Jackson.>>
KHQ.COM - The Ridpath Club Apartments are now available for lease. All of the rooms that used to be part of the historic Ridpath Hotel have been fully renovated and are ready for tenants who can start moving in next month. The historic Ridpath Hotel is a landmark of Spokane. It was once a prime spot for dances, social gatherings, political gatherings and was even visited by A-list celebrities including Elvis and Michael Jackson.>>
Vanessa Trump files for divorce from Donald Trump Jr.
Vanessa Trump files for divorce from Donald Trump Jr.
NEW YORK (AP) - The Latest on the divorce filing by Donald Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa Trump (all times local): 8 p.m. Donald Trump Jr. and his wife, Vanessa Trump, say in a joint statement issued after an uncontested New York divorce filing they've decided to go their separate ways. The couple said Thursday they "will always have tremendous respect for each other" and their families.>>
NEW YORK (AP) - The Latest on the divorce filing by Donald Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa Trump (all times local): 8 p.m. Donald Trump Jr. and his wife, Vanessa Trump, say in a joint statement issued after an uncontested New York divorce filing they've decided to go their separate ways. The couple said Thursday they "will always have tremendous respect for each other" and their families.>>