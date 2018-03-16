Washington man sentenced to prison for beating death

(AP) - A southern Washington state man was sentenced to more than six years in federal prison for the beating death of a man on the Yakama Nation Indian Reservation.



The Yakima Herald-Republic reports 25-year-old Nolan Patrick John was sentenced after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter for the death of 31-year-old Ronald Alex Jim.



Authorities say the Toppenish resident fought with Jim after he had attacked John's mother during an argument in March 2017.



The Yakima County Coroner's Office says Jim died from blunt force trauma to the head and neck.



John was also ordered to three years of probation following his release.



