Sonic to roll out pickle juice slushies for summer

Sonic to roll out pickle juice slushies for summer

Sonic Drive-In is adding a potentially polarizing new drink to their menu this summer.

Food & Wine reports that the fast food restaurant plans to roll out pickle juice slushies at locations nationwide in June. As strange as it may sound, the salty brine will be mashed up with the famous icy drinks that dye your tongue a variety of bright colors.

Food and Wine's Maria Yagoda got the chance to taste the bright green beverage during a recent trip to Sonic’s headquarters in Oklahoma City—and she said she was surprisingly pleased with the product.

"You won’t understand why, but you’ll keep going back for more sips, likely until it’s all gone," Maria said. "Our only gripe is that the slush is a bit too sweet, as if overcorrecting for the acidity, but maybe this is what has to happen for America to acclimate to—and embrace—pickle-flavored soft drink."

Will you be brave enough to try one?

