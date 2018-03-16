Othello Police warn of fraud text message circulating

Othello Police want to warn people of a fraud text message circulating in the area. They've received multiple reports of citizens receiving a text message regarding a "power disconnect notice for PUD." The text message mentions that power will be cut off within 30 minutes if no payment is received. The text says to call (509) 485-7509 to arrange the payment.

Police say that this is a scam; PUD does not operate in the Othello area. If you receive the text, you are asked to ignore it and block the number.