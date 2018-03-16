Over 109,000 pounds of pork sausages recalled for possible foreign matter contamination

Johnsonville, LLC. has recalled 109,603 pounds of their smoked pork sausage product that may be contaminated with foreign material, the USDA announced Thursday.

The national sausage producer's "Jalapeño Cheddar Smoked Sausage" is the subject of the recall and packages of the product were shipped to retailers nationwide.

The sausages were produced Jan. 4, 2018, and have a "Best By" date of 04/04/2018.

The problem was discovered after the company received three consumer complaints for pieces of hard, green plastic inside the sausage product.

There have not yet been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions to eating the sausages, but USDA officials are urging anyone who has bought the product to throw it away or return it to where you bought it.