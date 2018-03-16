Over 109,000 pounds of pork sausages recalled for possible foreign matter contamination

Over 109,000 pounds of pork sausages recalled for possible foreign matter contaminationPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Family who found human remains in Coeur d'Alene rock quarry speaks out about identification
Family who found human remains in Coeur d'Alene rock quarry speaks out about identification
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Police Department says they have positively identified the human remains found in a rock quarry last September as David Patrick Mcghee, of Spokane. On September 3, 2017, Coeur d'Alene Police responded to the rock quarry located on W. Kathleen Ave for human remains that were located near the bottom.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Police Department says they have positively identified the human remains found in a rock quarry last September as David Patrick Mcghee, of Spokane. On September 3, 2017, Coeur d'Alene Police responded to the rock quarry located on W. Kathleen Ave for human remains that were located near the bottom.>>
Rosalia firefighter arrested for stealing, pawning department's equipment
Rosalia firefighter arrested for stealing, pawning department's equipment
ROSALIA, Wash. - Whitman County Deputies arrested 35-year-old Kelly Brown of Rosalia Thursday afternoon while serving a search warrant on his home. Deputies had been investigating several property related crimes in the area when they received information about a vehicle that may have been involved in a burglary on Gashous Rd. The theft was reported to authorities in late February. It was later identified as belonging to Brown.>>
ROSALIA, Wash. - Whitman County Deputies arrested 35-year-old Kelly Brown of Rosalia Thursday afternoon while serving a search warrant on his home. Deputies had been investigating several property related crimes in the area when they received information about a vehicle that may have been involved in a burglary on Gashous Rd. The theft was reported to authorities in late February. It was later identified as belonging to Brown.>>
Ephrata man spends night in cave after nearly driving off cliff
Ephrata man spends night in cave after nearly driving off cliff
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities say an Ephrata man is counting his blessings after he nearly drove off a cliff in the Douglas Creek area of Douglas County Tuesday evening. Douglas County Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal said that 37-year old Kevin Remington was on his way home to Ephrata from Leavenworth when he left the roadway. Remington told deputies that he thought Douglas Creek would allow him to bypass Quincy on his drive>>
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities say an Ephrata man is counting his blessings after he nearly drove off a cliff in the Douglas Creek area of Douglas County Tuesday evening. Douglas County Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal said that 37-year old Kevin Remington was on his way home to Ephrata from Leavenworth when he left the roadway. Remington told deputies that he thought Douglas Creek would allow him to bypass Quincy on his drive>>
Mom says Mississippi 6th grader hanged self over bullying
Mom says Mississippi 6th grader hanged self over bullying
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (AP) - The parents of a 6th grade-boy in Mississippi who hanged himself in the family garage say he was bullied at school after saying he might be bisexual. WREG-TV reports that 12-year-old Andy Leach left a note for his family before killing himself on March 6. His parents, Cheryl Hudson and Matt Leach, say they learned after his death that other Southaven Middle School students called their son worthless and ugly and threatened to beat him up.>>
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (AP) - The parents of a 6th grade-boy in Mississippi who hanged himself in the family garage say he was bullied at school after saying he might be bisexual. WREG-TV reports that 12-year-old Andy Leach left a note for his family before killing himself on March 6. His parents, Cheryl Hudson and Matt Leach, say they learned after his death that other Southaven Middle School students called their son worthless and ugly and threatened to beat him up.>>
Amber Alert for 1-year-old kidnapped at gunpoint cancelled; Suspect still at large
Amber Alert for 1-year-old kidnapped at gunpoint cancelled; Suspect still at large
UPDATE: The Amber Alert issued for a one-year-old kidnapped at gunpoint has been cancelled and the baby has been found safe. However, police are still searching for the suspect, Terrance L Lee-Hammond Jr, who is believed to have kidnapped his son at gunpoint Thursday night from his mother's residence in Bothell. Lee-Hammond is believed to be driving a 1998 blue Toyota Corolla license plate BIH7899 with a second black male passenger.>>
UPDATE: The Amber Alert issued for a one-year-old kidnapped at gunpoint has been cancelled and the baby has been found safe. However, police are still searching for the suspect, Terrance L Lee-Hammond Jr, who is believed to have kidnapped his son at gunpoint Thursday night from his mother's residence in Bothell. Lee-Hammond is believed to be driving a 1998 blue Toyota Corolla license plate BIH7899 with a second black male passenger.>>
Following an active shooter threat, 6th grade boys write out will
Following an active shooter threat, 6th grade boys write out will
KHQ.COM - After learning of a threat at their school, two Alabama 6th graders wrote out wills. Mariama Davies, the boy's mother,was in disbelief when her 12-year-old son Javon came home from school and told her what he did. She says Javon and his friend both voluntarily wrote wills at school after an active shooter drill. The sixth graders exchanged notes to give to each other's parents in case they die in a school shooting.>>
KHQ.COM - After learning of a threat at their school, two Alabama 6th graders wrote out wills. Mariama Davies, the boy's mother,was in disbelief when her 12-year-old son Javon came home from school and told her what he did. She says Javon and his friend both voluntarily wrote wills at school after an active shooter drill. The sixth graders exchanged notes to give to each other's parents in case they die in a school shooting.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Family favorite Five Mile Pizza closing its doors in April
Family favorite Five Mile Pizza closing its doors in April
Spokane, Wash. Five Mile Pizza has been Spokane staple for over 30 years, but in just over a month they will be closing their doors for good "It is sad, but it's something we are moving on to the next chapter in my life," said owner Steve Yunk. Five Mile Pizza has been a Spokane favorite for generations of Spokanites. They are known for its kid-friendly atmosphere it's been the go-to place for birthday parties and family get-togethers. Jennifer Johns was one of those loyal>>
Spokane, Wash. Five Mile Pizza has been Spokane staple for over 30 years, but in just over a month they will be closing their doors for good "It is sad, but it's something we are moving on to the next chapter in my life," said owner Steve Yunk. Five Mile Pizza has been a Spokane favorite for generations of Spokanites. They are known for its kid-friendly atmosphere it's been the go-to place for birthday parties and family get-togethers. Jennifer Johns was one of those loyal>>
Woman won't face charges in fatal shooting on Interstate 5
Woman won't face charges in fatal shooting on Interstate 5
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Prosecutors say a woman will not face charges in connection with the shooting death of a man on Interstate 5 in February. Pierce County Prosecutor Mark Lindquist said Friday that Aubrey Bowlin said she acted in self-defense and given the evidence, the prosecutor's office can't prove otherwise. Witnesses told authorities that an altercation began Feb. 8 when Bruce W. Jones got upset at how Bowlin was driving her>>
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Prosecutors say a woman will not face charges in connection with the shooting death of a man on Interstate 5 in February. Pierce County Prosecutor Mark Lindquist said Friday that Aubrey Bowlin said she acted in self-defense and given the evidence, the prosecutor's office can't prove otherwise. Witnesses told authorities that an altercation began Feb. 8 when Bruce W. Jones got upset at how Bowlin was driving her>>
Spokane County golf courses are ready for 2018 season
Spokane County golf courses are ready for 2018 season
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Golf Courses are ready for another exciting season. All three golf courses are in fantastic condition for golfers to come and check out. • Liberty Lake Golf Course - (509) 255-6233 - 24403 E. Sprague Avenue, Liberty Lake All permanent greens are now open. • Hangman Valley Golf Course - (509) 448-1212 - 2210 E. Hangman Valley, Spokane The back nine, driving range, and putting green will all be>>
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Golf Courses are ready for another exciting season. All three golf courses are in fantastic condition for golfers to come and check out. • Liberty Lake Golf Course - (509) 255-6233 - 24403 E. Sprague Avenue, Liberty Lake All permanent greens are now open. • Hangman Valley Golf Course - (509) 448-1212 - 2210 E. Hangman Valley, Spokane The back nine, driving range, and putting green will all be>>
Over 109,000 pounds of pork sausages recalled for possible foreign matter contamination
Over 109,000 pounds of pork sausages recalled for possible foreign matter contaminationJohnsonville, LLC. has recalled 109,603 pounds of their smoked pork sausage product that may be contaminated with foreign material, the USDA announced Thursday. The national sausage producer's "Jalapeño Cheddar Smoked Sausage" is the subject of the recall and packages of the product were shipped to retailers nationwide. The sausages were produced Jan. 4, 2018, and have a "Best By" date of 04/04/2018. The problem was discovered af...>>Johnsonville, LLC. has recalled 109,603 pounds of their smoked pork sausage product that may be contaminated with foreign material, the USDA announced Thursday. The national sausage producer's "Jalapeño Cheddar Smoked Sausage" is the subject of the recall and packages of the product were shipped to retailers nationwide. The sausages were produced Jan. 4, 2018, and have a "Best By" date of 04/04/2018. The problem was discovered af...>>
Othello Police warn of fraud text message circulating
Othello Police warn of fraud text message circulating
OTHELLO, Wash. - Othello Police want to warn people of a fraud text message circulating in the area. They've received multiple reports of citizens receiving a text message regarding a "power disconnect notice for PUD." The text message mentions that power will be cut off within 30 minutes if no payment is received. The text says to call (509) 485-7509 to arrange the payment. Police say that this is a scam; PUD does not operate in the Othello area.>>
OTHELLO, Wash. - Othello Police want to warn people of a fraud text message circulating in the area. They've received multiple reports of citizens receiving a text message regarding a "power disconnect notice for PUD." The text message mentions that power will be cut off within 30 minutes if no payment is received. The text says to call (509) 485-7509 to arrange the payment. Police say that this is a scam; PUD does not operate in the Othello area.>>
Police: Hotel worker asked to clean room, then gets stabbed
Police: Hotel worker asked to clean room, then gets stabbed
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) - Police say a hotel guest in New Hampshire asked a housekeeping employee to clean her room, and then stabbed the worker in the face, neck and chest with a pair of scissors. Portsmouth Police Chief Robert Merner tells the Portsmouth Herald no argument preceded the stabbing Friday at the Sheraton Portsmouth Harborside Hotel and that it appeared to be a random attack. Merner said the 58-year-old employee was stabbed six times, but the injuries are not life...>>
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) - Police say a hotel guest in New Hampshire asked a housekeeping employee to clean her room, and then stabbed the worker in the face, neck and chest with a pair of scissors. Portsmouth Police Chief Robert Merner tells the Portsmouth Herald no argument preceded the stabbing Friday at the Sheraton Portsmouth Harborside Hotel and that it appeared to be a random attack. Merner said the 58-year-old employee was stabbed six times, but the injuries are not life...>>
USDA rejects Mercy for Animals humane bird slaughter request
USDA rejects Mercy for Animals humane bird slaughter request
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has rejected a petition from an animal rights group that sought more humane treatment for turkeys and chickens sent to slaughter. California-based Mercy For Animals filed a petition in November asking the USDA to include poultry in the Humane Methods of Slaughter Act, a 1958 law that makes it a crime to abuse or neglect pigs and cows during slaughter. The head of the USDA's Office of Food Safety said in denying the pe...>>
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has rejected a petition from an animal rights group that sought more humane treatment for turkeys and chickens sent to slaughter. California-based Mercy For Animals filed a petition in November asking the USDA to include poultry in the Humane Methods of Slaughter Act, a 1958 law that makes it a crime to abuse or neglect pigs and cows during slaughter. The head of the USDA's Office of Food Safety said in denying the pe...>>
Sonic to roll out pickle juice slushies for summer
Sonic to roll out pickle juice slushies for summerSonic Drive-In is adding a potentially polarizing new drink to their menu this summer. Food & Wine reports that the fast food restaurant plans to roll out pickle juice slushies at locations nationwide in June. As strange as it may sound, the salty brine will be mashed up with the famous icy drinks that dye your tongue a variety of bright colors. Food and Wine's Maria Yagoda got the chance to taste the bright green beverage during a recent ...>>Sonic Drive-In is adding a potentially polarizing new drink to their menu this summer. Food & Wine reports that the fast food restaurant plans to roll out pickle juice slushies at locations nationwide in June. As strange as it may sound, the salty brine will be mashed up with the famous icy drinks that dye your tongue a variety of bright colors. Food and Wine's Maria Yagoda got the chance to taste the bright green beverage during a recent ...>>
Wolf population continues to grow in Washington
Wolf population continues to grow in Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The population of wolves in Washington state continued to grow in 2017. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife's annual survey found at least 122 wolves living in Washington last year. The survey found 22 wolf packs and 14 successful breeding pairs. The agency said Friday that the 2016 survey documented 115 wolves, 20 packs, and 10 breeding pairs. All of the known wolf packs are located east of the Cascade Mountains. Wolves...>>
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The population of wolves in Washington state continued to grow in 2017. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife's annual survey found at least 122 wolves living in Washington last year. The survey found 22 wolf packs and 14 successful breeding pairs. The agency said Friday that the 2016 survey documented 115 wolves, 20 packs, and 10 breeding pairs. All of the known wolf packs are located east of the Cascade Mountains. Wolves...>>
Dead man walking: Court rejects man's claim he's alive
Dead man walking: Court rejects man's claim he's alive
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) - A Romanian court has rejected a man's claim that he's alive, after he was officially registered as deceased. A court spokeswoman said Friday that 63-year-old Constantin Reliu lost his case in the northeast city of Vasului because he appealed too late. The ruling is final. Media reported Reliu went to Turkey in 1992 for work and lost contact with his Romanian family. Hearing no news from her husband, his wife>>
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) - A Romanian court has rejected a man's claim that he's alive, after he was officially registered as deceased. A court spokeswoman said Friday that 63-year-old Constantin Reliu lost his case in the northeast city of Vasului because he appealed too late. The ruling is final. Media reported Reliu went to Turkey in 1992 for work and lost contact with his Romanian family. Hearing no news from her husband, his wife>>