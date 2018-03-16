Spokane County golf courses are ready for 2018 season

Grab your clubs, golfers! Spokane County Golf Courses are ready for another exciting season. The city says that all three golf courses are in fantastic condition for golfers to come and check out.

• Liberty Lake Golf Course - (509) 255-6233 - 24403 E. Sprague Avenue, Liberty Lake

All permanent greens are now open.

• Hangman Valley Golf Course - (509) 448-1212 - 2210 E. Hangman Valley, Spokane

The back nine, driving range, and putting green will all be open on Saturday, March 17th. Depending on conditions, a temporary green may be utilized on the 16th hole.

• MeadowWood Golf Course - (509) 255-9539 - 24501 E. Valleyway Avenue, Liberty Lake

The driving range will open Thursday, March 15th at 9:00 am to dusk. The full golf course will open on Saturday, March 17th on all permanent greens and one or two temporary greens.