Family favorite Five Mile Pizza closing its doors in April

Five Mile Pizza has been Spokane staple for over 30 years, but in just over a month they will be closing their doors for good.

"It is sad, but it's something we are moving on to the next chapter in my life," said owner Steve Yunk.

Five Mile Pizza has been a Spokane favorite for generations of Spokanites. They are known for its kid-friendly atmosphere it's been the go-to place for birthday parties and family get-togethers.

Jennifer Johns was one of those loyal customers, and after finding out on KHQ's Facebook page that Five Mile Pizza was closing at the end of April, she took her two girls their today to have pizza and play some games one last time.

"They've both had birthday parties here. we have been to numerous birthday parties here, and it's really sad to see them closing," said Jennifer

Steve says he'll miss seeing those friendly regular customers. Especially the groups of State B basketball teams coming to the parlor for team dinners.

"I think that what I am going to miss most is you have the same groups of people coming in. Now you have three generations you have grandparents, you have parents, and now their kids."

Five Mile Pizza will still be open to the public until their last date which is April 28th. Crews will start demolition on May 3rd.