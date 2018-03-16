Woman won't face charges in fatal shooting on Interstate 5

(AP) - Prosecutors say a woman will not face charges in connection with the shooting death of a man on Interstate 5 in February.



Pierce County Prosecutor Mark Lindquist said Friday that Aubrey Bowlin said she acted in self-defense and given the evidence, the prosecutor's office can't prove otherwise.



Witnesses told authorities that an altercation began Feb. 8 when Bruce W. Jones got upset at how Bowlin was driving her motorcycle on the interstate in Milton.



Lindquist says witnesses reported that Jones boxed her into a location, exited his vehicle and started a fight with her.



Lindquist says at some point, Bowlin head-butted Jones, who then drove Bowlin's head into a barrier before taking her to the ground.



Lindquist says Bowlin shot Jones once in the chest when he attempted to climb on top of her. Jones died at the scene.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

3/16/2018 4:49:02 PM (GMT -7:00)