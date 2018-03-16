Woman finally gets a new roof after 2015 windstorm

It's been nearly three years since the 2015 windstorm. Debbie Cox of North Spokane has to worry about water leaking into her house from her damaged roof. But on Friday afternoon, Debbie finally received a new roof. Thanks to Dave Hageman at Glacier Property Solutions "She had a couple of hardships come up in her life, and she had one side of this roof here damaged by the windstorm and really couldn't afford to get the other half done," said Dave.

In 2014, Debbie was in a car accident. She was taken by ambulance to the hospital where she received some terrible news, "and I found out I had lung cancer. It was really hard. I didn't realize how much of a hardship it was on me," said Debbie.

Adding insult to injury, Debbie was fired from her job after her diagnosis. Several months later the windstorm hit, this storm knocked out power to parts of Spokane for several weeks and causing millions of dollars in damage. Debbie could not catch a break. For several years she struggled financially unable to afford a new roof over her head.

Then Dave Hageman of Glacier Property Solutions decided that they were going to replace her entire roof for free when they heard Debbie's story. Installing a new roof is a pretty tough job with all of the work they had to do "You have to have new underlayment, new felt paper, new drainage, new flashing, and new vents for the roof to withstand its lifespan,"

Now Debbie has a new lease on life, and her cancer is in remission. Not only did she get a new lease on life, but he also got a new roof. And thanks God for his help in all of this "Thank you for this opportunity and glacier is amazing. They're amazing people. I mean they stuck with me through this whole thing that I have had to go through."