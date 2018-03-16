Latest pet flight mix-up: United Airlines puts dog on wrong plane from Newark Airport

Latest pet flight mix-up: United Airlines puts dog on wrong plane from Newark AirportPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Family who found human remains in Coeur d'Alene rock quarry speaks out about identification
Family who found human remains in Coeur d'Alene rock quarry speaks out about identification
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Police Department says they have positively identified the human remains found in a rock quarry last September as David Patrick Mcghee, of Spokane. On September 3, 2017, Coeur d'Alene Police responded to the rock quarry located on W. Kathleen Ave for human remains that were located near the bottom.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Police Department says they have positively identified the human remains found in a rock quarry last September as David Patrick Mcghee, of Spokane. On September 3, 2017, Coeur d'Alene Police responded to the rock quarry located on W. Kathleen Ave for human remains that were located near the bottom.>>
The Latest: Idaho turtle euthanized amid reports it ate a puppy
The Latest: Idaho turtle euthanized amid reports it ate a puppy
PRESTON, Idaho (AP) - The Latest on turtle eats puppy (all times local): 12:15 p.m. Idaho officials have euthanized a snapping turtle at the center of an investigation over whether a biology teacher gave it a sick puppy to eat in front of students. The Idaho State Department of Agriculture in a statement Friday says snapping turtles are an invasive species in Idaho requiring a permit. Officials seized the turtle Tuesday and euthanized it Wednesday. ...>>
PRESTON, Idaho (AP) - The Latest on turtle eats puppy (all times local): 12:15 p.m. Idaho officials have euthanized a snapping turtle at the center of an investigation over whether a biology teacher gave it a sick puppy to eat in front of students. The Idaho State Department of Agriculture in a statement Friday says snapping turtles are an invasive species in Idaho requiring a permit. Officials seized the turtle Tuesday and euthanized it Wednesday. ...>>
Rosalia firefighter arrested for stealing, pawning department's equipment
Rosalia firefighter arrested for stealing, pawning department's equipment
ROSALIA, Wash. - Whitman County Deputies arrested 35-year-old Kelly Brown of Rosalia Thursday afternoon while serving a search warrant on his home. Deputies had been investigating several property related crimes in the area when they received information about a vehicle that may have been involved in a burglary on Gashous Rd. The theft was reported to authorities in late February. It was later identified as belonging to Brown.>>
ROSALIA, Wash. - Whitman County Deputies arrested 35-year-old Kelly Brown of Rosalia Thursday afternoon while serving a search warrant on his home. Deputies had been investigating several property related crimes in the area when they received information about a vehicle that may have been involved in a burglary on Gashous Rd. The theft was reported to authorities in late February. It was later identified as belonging to Brown.>>
SEE INSIDE: The Ridpath apartments are now leasing after full renovation
SEE INSIDE: The Ridpath apartments are now leasing after full renovation
KHQ.COM - The Ridpath Club Apartments are now available for lease. All of the rooms that used to be part of the historic Ridpath Hotel have been fully renovated and are ready for tenants who can start moving in next month. The historic Ridpath Hotel is a landmark of Spokane. It was once a prime spot for dances, social gatherings, political gatherings and was even visited by A-list celebrities including Elvis and Michael Jackson.>>
KHQ.COM - The Ridpath Club Apartments are now available for lease. All of the rooms that used to be part of the historic Ridpath Hotel have been fully renovated and are ready for tenants who can start moving in next month. The historic Ridpath Hotel is a landmark of Spokane. It was once a prime spot for dances, social gatherings, political gatherings and was even visited by A-list celebrities including Elvis and Michael Jackson.>>
Ephrata man spends night in cave after nearly driving off cliff
Ephrata man spends night in cave after nearly driving off cliff
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities say an Ephrata man is counting his blessings after he nearly drove off a cliff in the Douglas Creek area of Douglas County Tuesday evening. Douglas County Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal said that 37-year old Kevin Remington was on his way home to Ephrata from Leavenworth when he left the roadway. Remington told deputies that he thought Douglas Creek would allow him to bypass Quincy on his drive>>
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities say an Ephrata man is counting his blessings after he nearly drove off a cliff in the Douglas Creek area of Douglas County Tuesday evening. Douglas County Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal said that 37-year old Kevin Remington was on his way home to Ephrata from Leavenworth when he left the roadway. Remington told deputies that he thought Douglas Creek would allow him to bypass Quincy on his drive>>
Mom says Mississippi 6th grader hanged self over bullying
Mom says Mississippi 6th grader hanged self over bullying
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (AP) - The parents of a 6th grade-boy in Mississippi who hanged himself in the family garage say he was bullied at school after saying he might be bisexual. WREG-TV reports that 12-year-old Andy Leach left a note for his family before killing himself on March 6. His parents, Cheryl Hudson and Matt Leach, say they learned after his death that other Southaven Middle School students called their son worthless and ugly and threatened to beat him up.>>
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (AP) - The parents of a 6th grade-boy in Mississippi who hanged himself in the family garage say he was bullied at school after saying he might be bisexual. WREG-TV reports that 12-year-old Andy Leach left a note for his family before killing himself on March 6. His parents, Cheryl Hudson and Matt Leach, say they learned after his death that other Southaven Middle School students called their son worthless and ugly and threatened to beat him up.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Latest pet flight mix-up: United Airlines puts dog on wrong plane from Newark Airport
Latest pet flight mix-up: United Airlines puts dog on wrong plane from Newark Airport
NEWARK, N.J. - In its third public pet mishandling in less than a week, United Airlines mistakenly loaded a dog onto the wrong aircraft Thursday, and this time diverted the plane from Newark Airport in order to reunite it with its owner. NBC New York reports that the dog was on United Express flight 3996 from Newark to St. Louis, when it was supposed to be on a plane to Akron, according to the airline. The plane diverted to Akron so that the dog>>
NEWARK, N.J. - In its third public pet mishandling in less than a week, United Airlines mistakenly loaded a dog onto the wrong aircraft Thursday, and this time diverted the plane from Newark Airport in order to reunite it with its owner. NBC New York reports that the dog was on United Express flight 3996 from Newark to St. Louis, when it was supposed to be on a plane to Akron, according to the airline. The plane diverted to Akron so that the dog>>
The Latest: Caller reported cracks in bridge before collapse
The Latest: Caller reported cracks in bridge before collapse
MIAMI (AP) - The Latest on the deadly collapse of a pedestrian bridge at Florida International University (all times local): 9:10 p.m. Florida's Department of Transportation says an engineer left a voicemail two days before a catastrophic bridge failure to say some cracking had been found at one of the concrete span. However, the agency says the voicemail left on a landline wasn't heard by a state DOT employee until Friday because the>>
MIAMI (AP) - The Latest on the deadly collapse of a pedestrian bridge at Florida International University (all times local): 9:10 p.m. Florida's Department of Transportation says an engineer left a voicemail two days before a catastrophic bridge failure to say some cracking had been found at one of the concrete span. However, the agency says the voicemail left on a landline wasn't heard by a state DOT employee until Friday because the>>
Woman finally gets a new roof after 2015 windstorm
Woman finally gets a new roof after 2015 windstorm
Spokane, Wash. It's been nearly three years since the 2015 windstorm. Debbie Cox of North Spokane has to worry about water leaking into her house from her damaged roof. But on Friday afternoon, Debbie finally received a new roof. Thanks to Dave Hageman at Glacier Property Solutions "She had a couple of hardships come up in her life, and she had one side of this roof here damaged by the windstorm and really couldn't afford to get the other half done," said Dave. In 2014,>>
Spokane, Wash. It's been nearly three years since the 2015 windstorm. Debbie Cox of North Spokane has to worry about water leaking into her house from her damaged roof. But on Friday afternoon, Debbie finally received a new roof. Thanks to Dave Hageman at Glacier Property Solutions "She had a couple of hardships come up in her life, and she had one side of this roof here damaged by the windstorm and really couldn't afford to get the other half done," said Dave. In 2014,>>
Family favorite Five Mile Pizza closing its doors in April
Family favorite Five Mile Pizza closing its doors in April
Spokane, Wash. Five Mile Pizza has been Spokane staple for over 30 years, but in just over a month they will be closing their doors for good "It is sad, but it's something we are moving on to the next chapter in my life," said owner Steve Yunk. Five Mile Pizza has been a Spokane favorite for generations of Spokanites. They are known for its kid-friendly atmosphere it's been the go-to place for birthday parties and family get-togethers. Jennifer Johns was one of those loyal>>
Spokane, Wash. Five Mile Pizza has been Spokane staple for over 30 years, but in just over a month they will be closing their doors for good "It is sad, but it's something we are moving on to the next chapter in my life," said owner Steve Yunk. Five Mile Pizza has been a Spokane favorite for generations of Spokanites. They are known for its kid-friendly atmosphere it's been the go-to place for birthday parties and family get-togethers. Jennifer Johns was one of those loyal>>
Woman won't face charges in fatal shooting on Interstate 5
Woman won't face charges in fatal shooting on Interstate 5
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Prosecutors say a woman will not face charges in connection with the shooting death of a man on Interstate 5 in February. Pierce County Prosecutor Mark Lindquist said Friday that Aubrey Bowlin said she acted in self-defense and given the evidence, the prosecutor's office can't prove otherwise. Witnesses told authorities that an altercation began Feb. 8 when Bruce W. Jones got upset at how Bowlin was driving her>>
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Prosecutors say a woman will not face charges in connection with the shooting death of a man on Interstate 5 in February. Pierce County Prosecutor Mark Lindquist said Friday that Aubrey Bowlin said she acted in self-defense and given the evidence, the prosecutor's office can't prove otherwise. Witnesses told authorities that an altercation began Feb. 8 when Bruce W. Jones got upset at how Bowlin was driving her>>
Spokane County golf courses are ready for 2018 season
Spokane County golf courses are ready for 2018 season
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Golf Courses are ready for another exciting season. All three golf courses are in fantastic condition for golfers to come and check out. • Liberty Lake Golf Course - (509) 255-6233 - 24403 E. Sprague Avenue, Liberty Lake All permanent greens are now open. • Hangman Valley Golf Course - (509) 448-1212 - 2210 E. Hangman Valley, Spokane The back nine, driving range, and putting green will all be>>
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Golf Courses are ready for another exciting season. All three golf courses are in fantastic condition for golfers to come and check out. • Liberty Lake Golf Course - (509) 255-6233 - 24403 E. Sprague Avenue, Liberty Lake All permanent greens are now open. • Hangman Valley Golf Course - (509) 448-1212 - 2210 E. Hangman Valley, Spokane The back nine, driving range, and putting green will all be>>
Over 109,000 pounds of pork sausages recalled for possible foreign matter contamination
Over 109,000 pounds of pork sausages recalled for possible foreign matter contaminationJohnsonville, LLC. has recalled 109,603 pounds of their smoked pork sausage product that may be contaminated with foreign material, the USDA announced Thursday. The national sausage producer's "Jalapeño Cheddar Smoked Sausage" is the subject of the recall and packages of the product were shipped to retailers nationwide. The sausages were produced Jan. 4, 2018, and have a "Best By" date of 04/04/2018. The problem was discovered af...>>Johnsonville, LLC. has recalled 109,603 pounds of their smoked pork sausage product that may be contaminated with foreign material, the USDA announced Thursday. The national sausage producer's "Jalapeño Cheddar Smoked Sausage" is the subject of the recall and packages of the product were shipped to retailers nationwide. The sausages were produced Jan. 4, 2018, and have a "Best By" date of 04/04/2018. The problem was discovered af...>>
Othello Police warn of fraud text message circulating
Othello Police warn of fraud text message circulating
OTHELLO, Wash. - Othello Police want to warn people of a fraud text message circulating in the area. They've received multiple reports of citizens receiving a text message regarding a "power disconnect notice for PUD." The text message mentions that power will be cut off within 30 minutes if no payment is received. The text says to call (509) 485-7509 to arrange the payment. Police say that this is a scam; PUD does not operate in the Othello area.>>
OTHELLO, Wash. - Othello Police want to warn people of a fraud text message circulating in the area. They've received multiple reports of citizens receiving a text message regarding a "power disconnect notice for PUD." The text message mentions that power will be cut off within 30 minutes if no payment is received. The text says to call (509) 485-7509 to arrange the payment. Police say that this is a scam; PUD does not operate in the Othello area.>>
Police: Hotel worker asked to clean room, then gets stabbed
Police: Hotel worker asked to clean room, then gets stabbed
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) - Police say a hotel guest in New Hampshire asked a housekeeping employee to clean her room, and then stabbed the worker in the face, neck and chest with a pair of scissors. Portsmouth Police Chief Robert Merner tells the Portsmouth Herald no argument preceded the stabbing Friday at the Sheraton Portsmouth Harborside Hotel and that it appeared to be a random attack. Merner said the 58-year-old employee was stabbed six times, but the injuries are not life...>>
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) - Police say a hotel guest in New Hampshire asked a housekeeping employee to clean her room, and then stabbed the worker in the face, neck and chest with a pair of scissors. Portsmouth Police Chief Robert Merner tells the Portsmouth Herald no argument preceded the stabbing Friday at the Sheraton Portsmouth Harborside Hotel and that it appeared to be a random attack. Merner said the 58-year-old employee was stabbed six times, but the injuries are not life...>>
USDA rejects Mercy for Animals humane bird slaughter request
USDA rejects Mercy for Animals humane bird slaughter request
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has rejected a petition from an animal rights group that sought more humane treatment for turkeys and chickens sent to slaughter. California-based Mercy For Animals filed a petition in November asking the USDA to include poultry in the Humane Methods of Slaughter Act, a 1958 law that makes it a crime to abuse or neglect pigs and cows during slaughter. The head of the USDA's Office of Food Safety said in denying the pe...>>
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has rejected a petition from an animal rights group that sought more humane treatment for turkeys and chickens sent to slaughter. California-based Mercy For Animals filed a petition in November asking the USDA to include poultry in the Humane Methods of Slaughter Act, a 1958 law that makes it a crime to abuse or neglect pigs and cows during slaughter. The head of the USDA's Office of Food Safety said in denying the pe...>>