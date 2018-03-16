Fred Meyer phasing out sales of firearms - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Fred Meyer phasing out sales of firearms

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, Ore. -

Fred Meyer has made a business decision to exit the firearms category.

The company said Friday in a news release that it is currently working on plans to responsibly phase out sales of firearms and ammunition.

The company made the decision early last week after evaluating changing customer preferences and the fact that there have already been efforts to steadily reduce this category in Fred Meyer stores over the last several years due to softening consumer demand.

More recently Fred Meyer has been transitioning away from gun departments as a result of the ongoing work to optimize space in Fred Meyer stores.

The firearms category represents about $7 million annually of Fred Meyer's revenue - and sales continue to decline.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Family who found human remains in Coeur d'Alene rock quarry speaks out about identification

    Family who found human remains in Coeur d'Alene rock quarry speaks out about identification

    Friday, March 16 2018 2:11 AM EDT2018-03-16 06:11:50 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Police Department says they have positively identified the human remains found in a rock quarry last September as David Patrick Mcghee, of Spokane.  On September 3, 2017, Coeur d'Alene Police responded to the rock quarry located on W. Kathleen Ave for human remains that were located near the bottom. 

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Police Department says they have positively identified the human remains found in a rock quarry last September as David Patrick Mcghee, of Spokane.  On September 3, 2017, Coeur d'Alene Police responded to the rock quarry located on W. Kathleen Ave for human remains that were located near the bottom. 

    >>

  • The Latest: Idaho turtle euthanized amid reports it ate a puppy

    The Latest: Idaho turtle euthanized amid reports it ate a puppy

    Friday, March 16 2018 5:52 PM EDT2018-03-16 21:52:10 GMT
    stock image of snapping turtlestock image of snapping turtle
    stock image of snapping turtlestock image of snapping turtle

    PRESTON, Idaho (AP) - The Latest on turtle eats puppy (all times local): 12:15 p.m. Idaho officials have euthanized a snapping turtle at the center of an investigation over whether a biology teacher gave it a sick puppy to eat in front of students.  The Idaho State Department of Agriculture in a statement Friday says snapping turtles are an invasive species in Idaho requiring a permit. Officials seized the turtle Tuesday and euthanized it Wednesday.  ...

    >>

    PRESTON, Idaho (AP) - The Latest on turtle eats puppy (all times local): 12:15 p.m. Idaho officials have euthanized a snapping turtle at the center of an investigation over whether a biology teacher gave it a sick puppy to eat in front of students.  The Idaho State Department of Agriculture in a statement Friday says snapping turtles are an invasive species in Idaho requiring a permit. Officials seized the turtle Tuesday and euthanized it Wednesday.  ...

    >>

  • Rosalia firefighter arrested for stealing, pawning department's equipment

    Rosalia firefighter arrested for stealing, pawning department's equipment

    Friday, March 16 2018 2:33 AM EDT2018-03-16 06:33:14 GMT

    ROSALIA, Wash. - Whitman County Deputies arrested 35-year-old Kelly Brown of Rosalia Thursday afternoon while serving a search warrant on his home.  Deputies had been investigating several property related crimes in the area when they received information about a vehicle that may have been involved in a burglary on Gashous Rd. The theft was reported to authorities in late February. It was later identified as belonging to Brown. 

    >>

    ROSALIA, Wash. - Whitman County Deputies arrested 35-year-old Kelly Brown of Rosalia Thursday afternoon while serving a search warrant on his home.  Deputies had been investigating several property related crimes in the area when they received information about a vehicle that may have been involved in a burglary on Gashous Rd. The theft was reported to authorities in late February. It was later identified as belonging to Brown. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • No. 16 UMBC stuns No. 1 Virginia 74-54 to make NCAA history

    No. 16 UMBC stuns No. 1 Virginia 74-54 to make NCAA history

    Friday, March 16 2018 11:53 PM EDT2018-03-17 03:53:55 GMT

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Senior guard Jairus Lyles scored 28 points, and the University of Maryland-Baltimore County pulled off the most shocking upset in NCAA Tournament history, defeating Virginia 74-54 on Friday night to become the first No. 16 seed ever to beat a No. 1 seed. Virginia entered the NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed after going 31-2 this season, including 20-1 in ACC competition. But the Cavaliers couldn't get anything generated on offense and th...

    >>

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Senior guard Jairus Lyles scored 28 points, and the University of Maryland-Baltimore County pulled off the most shocking upset in NCAA Tournament history, defeating Virginia 74-54 on Friday night to become the first No. 16 seed ever to beat a No. 1 seed. Virginia entered the NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed after going 31-2 this season, including 20-1 in ACC competition. But the Cavaliers couldn't get anything generated on offense and th...

    >>

  • All the luck in the world won't save you if you drive drunk

    All the luck in the world won't save you if you drive drunk

    Friday, March 16 2018 11:45 PM EDT2018-03-17 03:45:07 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - St. Patrick's Day and a big Zags game this weekend has Spokane buzzing with excitement. It also has area law enforcement reminding our community to have a blast…responsibly. In downtown Spokane, parade preparations are well underway for Saturday's big show. "It's a religious holiday, it's a family holiday, it's a food holiday" said Tim O'Doherty. And to just about everyone in O'Doherty's Irish Grilled this weekend, it's

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - St. Patrick's Day and a big Zags game this weekend has Spokane buzzing with excitement. It also has area law enforcement reminding our community to have a blast…responsibly. In downtown Spokane, parade preparations are well underway for Saturday's big show. "It's a religious holiday, it's a family holiday, it's a food holiday" said Tim O'Doherty. And to just about everyone in O'Doherty's Irish Grilled this weekend, it's

    >>

  • Super Bowl champion Bryan Braman returns to Spokane to help kids through SYSA

    Super Bowl champion Bryan Braman returns to Spokane to help kids through SYSA

    Friday, March 16 2018 11:44 PM EDT2018-03-17 03:44:12 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It's been 40 days since the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LVII, and for me, a die-hard Eagles fan, the excitement hasn't worn off. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It's been 40 days since the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LVII, and for me, a die-hard Eagles fan, the excitement hasn't worn off.  Sitting on my couch Friday, on my day off, I received a call from work.  "Should I answer it?" I thought. "Yeah, I better." (Because I always do, if management is reading this) It was KHQ Executive Producer Luke Thoburn.  

    >>
    •   