Fred Meyer phasing out sales of firearms

Fred Meyer has made a business decision to exit the firearms category.

The company said Friday in a news release that it is currently working on plans to responsibly phase out sales of firearms and ammunition.

The company made the decision early last week after evaluating changing customer preferences and the fact that there have already been efforts to steadily reduce this category in Fred Meyer stores over the last several years due to softening consumer demand.

More recently Fred Meyer has been transitioning away from gun departments as a result of the ongoing work to optimize space in Fred Meyer stores.

The firearms category represents about $7 million annually of Fred Meyer's revenue - and sales continue to decline.