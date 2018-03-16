All the luck in the world won't save you if you drive drunk

St. Patrick's Day and a big Zags game this weekend has Spokane buzzing with excitement. It also has area law enforcement reminding our community to have a blast…responsibly.

In downtown Spokane, parade preparations are well underway for Saturday's big show.

"It's a religious holiday, it's a family holiday, it's a food holiday" said Tim O'Doherty.

And to just about everyone in O'Doherty's Irish Grilled this weekend, it's also the best holiday. The pub is happy to be the hub for St. Paddy's day fun for the past 25 years.

"I still love it," he said.

And while the green beer is a bonus for many, the owner said it's not everything.

"There's so much more to being Irish than drinking," O'Doherty said. "You have to be funny. You have to be good looking."

You also have to be sensible, according to troopers. All the luck in the world won't save you if you plan not to be.

"We want people to have a good time, but just do it responsibly," said WSP Trooper Jeff Sevigney. "This weekend I'll be cringing when my phone rings because odds are, the crashes we'll investigate will be serious or fatal."

All involved say Spokane is ripe for epic celebrations this weekend, but please plan ahead. You'll look far better in your Paddy's day green than an orange jumpsuit.

"It just calls for a little bit of planning and lots of spirit," O'Doherty said.