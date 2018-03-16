No. 16 UMBC stuns No. 1 Virginia 74-54 to make NCAA history

No. 16 UMBC stuns No. 1 Virginia 74-54 to make NCAA historyPosted: Updated:
Family who found human remains in Coeur d'Alene rock quarry speaks out about identification
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Police Department says they have positively identified the human remains found in a rock quarry last September as David Patrick Mcghee, of Spokane. On September 3, 2017, Coeur d'Alene Police responded to the rock quarry located on W. Kathleen Ave for human remains that were located near the bottom.>>
The Latest: Idaho turtle euthanized amid reports it ate a puppy
PRESTON, Idaho (AP) - The Latest on turtle eats puppy (all times local): 12:15 p.m. Idaho officials have euthanized a snapping turtle at the center of an investigation over whether a biology teacher gave it a sick puppy to eat in front of students. The Idaho State Department of Agriculture in a statement Friday says snapping turtles are an invasive species in Idaho requiring a permit. Officials seized the turtle Tuesday and euthanized it Wednesday. ...>>
Rosalia firefighter arrested for stealing, pawning department's equipment
ROSALIA, Wash. - Whitman County Deputies arrested 35-year-old Kelly Brown of Rosalia Thursday afternoon while serving a search warrant on his home. Deputies had been investigating several property related crimes in the area when they received information about a vehicle that may have been involved in a burglary on Gashous Rd. The theft was reported to authorities in late February. It was later identified as belonging to Brown.>>
SEE INSIDE: The Ridpath apartments are now leasing after full renovation
KHQ.COM - The Ridpath Club Apartments are now available for lease. All of the rooms that used to be part of the historic Ridpath Hotel have been fully renovated and are ready for tenants who can start moving in next month. The historic Ridpath Hotel is a landmark of Spokane. It was once a prime spot for dances, social gatherings, political gatherings and was even visited by A-list celebrities including Elvis and Michael Jackson.>>
Ephrata man spends night in cave after nearly driving off cliff
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities say an Ephrata man is counting his blessings after he nearly drove off a cliff in the Douglas Creek area of Douglas County Tuesday evening. Douglas County Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal said that 37-year old Kevin Remington was on his way home to Ephrata from Leavenworth when he left the roadway. Remington told deputies that he thought Douglas Creek would allow him to bypass Quincy on his drive>>
Mom says Mississippi 6th grader hanged self over bullying
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (AP) - The parents of a 6th grade-boy in Mississippi who hanged himself in the family garage say he was bullied at school after saying he might be bisexual. WREG-TV reports that 12-year-old Andy Leach left a note for his family before killing himself on March 6. His parents, Cheryl Hudson and Matt Leach, say they learned after his death that other Southaven Middle School students called their son worthless and ugly and threatened to beat him up.>>
No. 16 UMBC stuns No. 1 Virginia 74-54 to make NCAA history
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Senior guard Jairus Lyles scored 28 points, and the University of Maryland-Baltimore County pulled off the most shocking upset in NCAA Tournament history, defeating Virginia 74-54 on Friday night to become the first No. 16 seed ever to beat a No. 1 seed. Virginia entered the NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed after going 31-2 this season, including 20-1 in ACC competition. But the Cavaliers couldn't get anything generated on offense and th...>>
All the luck in the world won't save you if you drive drunk
SPOKANE, Wash. - St. Patrick's Day and a big Zags game this weekend has Spokane buzzing with excitement. It also has area law enforcement reminding our community to have a blast…responsibly. In downtown Spokane, parade preparations are well underway for Saturday's big show. "It's a religious holiday, it's a family holiday, it's a food holiday" said Tim O'Doherty. And to just about everyone in O'Doherty's Irish Grilled this weekend, it's>>
Super Bowl champion Bryan Braman returns to Spokane to help kids through SYSA
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's been 40 days since the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LVII, and for me, a die-hard Eagles fan, the excitement hasn't worn off.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's been 40 days since the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LVII, and for me, a die-hard Eagles fan, the excitement hasn't worn off. Sitting on my couch Friday, on my day off, I received a call from work. "Should I answer it?" I thought. "Yeah, I better." (Because I always do, if management is reading this) It was KHQ Executive Producer Luke Thoburn.>>
Fred Meyer phasing out sales of firearms
PORTLAND, Ore. - Fred Meyer has made a business decision to exit the firearms category. The company said Friday in a news release that it is currently working on plans to responsibly phase out sales of firearms and ammunition. The company made the decision early last week after evaluating changing customer preferences and the fact that there have already been efforts to steadily reduce this category in Fred Meyer stores over>>
The Latest: Caller reported cracks in bridge before collapse
MIAMI (AP) - The Latest on the deadly collapse of a pedestrian bridge at Florida International University (all times local): 9:10 p.m. Florida's Department of Transportation says an engineer left a voicemail two days before a catastrophic bridge failure to say some cracking had been found at one of the concrete span. However, the agency says the voicemail left on a landline wasn't heard by a state DOT employee until Friday because the>>
Latest pet flight mix-up: United Airlines puts dog on wrong plane from Newark Airport
NEWARK, N.J. - In its third public pet mishandling in less than a week, United Airlines mistakenly loaded a dog onto the wrong aircraft Thursday, and this time diverted the plane from Newark Airport in order to reunite it with its owner. NBC New York reports that the dog was on United Express flight 3996 from Newark to St. Louis, when it was supposed to be on a plane to Akron, according to the airline. The plane diverted to Akron so that the dog>>
Woman finally gets a new roof after 2015 windstorm
Spokane, Wash. It's been nearly three years since the 2015 windstorm. Debbie Cox of North Spokane has to worry about water leaking into her house from her damaged roof. But on Friday afternoon, Debbie finally received a new roof. Thanks to Dave Hageman at Glacier Property Solutions "She had a couple of hardships come up in her life, and she had one side of this roof here damaged by the windstorm and really couldn't afford to get the other half done," said Dave. In 2014,>>
Family favorite Five Mile Pizza closing its doors in April
Spokane, Wash. Five Mile Pizza has been Spokane staple for over 30 years, but in just over a month they will be closing their doors for good "It is sad, but it's something we are moving on to the next chapter in my life," said owner Steve Yunk. Five Mile Pizza has been a Spokane favorite for generations of Spokanites. They are known for its kid-friendly atmosphere it's been the go-to place for birthday parties and family get-togethers. Jennifer Johns was one of those loyal>>
Woman won't face charges in fatal shooting on Interstate 5
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Prosecutors say a woman will not face charges in connection with the shooting death of a man on Interstate 5 in February. Pierce County Prosecutor Mark Lindquist said Friday that Aubrey Bowlin said she acted in self-defense and given the evidence, the prosecutor's office can't prove otherwise. Witnesses told authorities that an altercation began Feb. 8 when Bruce W. Jones got upset at how Bowlin was driving her>>
Spokane County golf courses are ready for 2018 season
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Golf Courses are ready for another exciting season. All three golf courses are in fantastic condition for golfers to come and check out. • Liberty Lake Golf Course - (509) 255-6233 - 24403 E. Sprague Avenue, Liberty Lake All permanent greens are now open. • Hangman Valley Golf Course - (509) 448-1212 - 2210 E. Hangman Valley, Spokane The back nine, driving range, and putting green will all be>>
