No. 16 UMBC stuns No. 1 Virginia 74-54 to make NCAA history

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -

 (AP) - Senior guard Jairus Lyles scored 28 points, and the University of Maryland-Baltimore County pulled off the most shocking upset in NCAA Tournament history, defeating Virginia 74-54 on Friday night to become the first No. 16 seed ever to beat a No. 1 seed.
  
Virginia entered the NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed after going 31-2 this season, including 20-1 in ACC competition.
  
But the Cavaliers couldn't get anything generated on offense and the nation's top-ranked defense couldn't contain American East Conference champions.
  
The 74 points were the most Virginia had allowed this year.
  
Lyles was the catalyst.
  
He diced up Virginia's defense in the second half, getting the hole easily on six different occasions and making easy layups. He also knocked down a pair of 3-pointers as UMBC built a 16-point lead.
  
Lyles finished with 23 of his points in the second half and Joe Sherburne finished with 14 points.
  
The game was tied at halftime, but the Retrievers came out confident and motivated in the second half and built a double-digit lead that Virginia could never erase.
  
Sherburne scored on an and-one drive and then knocked down a 3-pointer from the top of the key after a behind-the-back pass from KJ Maura. After Virginia made a foul shot, the shifty 5-foot-8, 140-pound Maura drove the lane for uncontested layup.
  
A Tony Bennett timeout couldn't stop the bleeding, as Lyles hit two more 3's and Sherburne hit one to extend UMBC's lead to 14 with 14:57 left in the game. Lyles was fouled on a 3-point shot and suddenly the Retrievers led by 16.
  
A corner 3-pointer and a layups off a fastbreak by Arkel Lamer gave UMBC its biggest lead at 67-48. From there, the party was on as chants of "UMBC" rang through the arena.
  
It was yet another early exit for the Cavaliers in a season that seemed to hold so much promise.
  
BIG PICTURE:
  
UMBC: Despite being undersized and unknown, they shocked the world and made history with an epic game.
  
Virginia: This isn't the first time Virginia has struggled as the No. 1 seed. The Cavaliers trailed by five at halftime in 2014 to Coastal Carolina but went on to win 70-59.
  
UP NEXT
  
UMBC: Will face No. 9 seed Kansas State on Sunday in the second round.
  
More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org; https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 and https://www.podcastone.com/ap-sports-special-events

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

3/16/2018 8:48:14 PM (GMT -7:00)

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Police Department says they have positively identified the human remains found in a rock quarry last September as David Patrick Mcghee, of Spokane.  On September 3, 2017, Coeur d'Alene Police responded to the rock quarry located on W. Kathleen Ave for human remains that were located near the bottom. 

    PRESTON, Idaho (AP) - The Latest on turtle eats puppy (all times local): 12:15 p.m. Idaho officials have euthanized a snapping turtle at the center of an investigation over whether a biology teacher gave it a sick puppy to eat in front of students.  The Idaho State Department of Agriculture in a statement Friday says snapping turtles are an invasive species in Idaho requiring a permit. Officials seized the turtle Tuesday and euthanized it Wednesday.

    ROSALIA, Wash. - Whitman County Deputies arrested 35-year-old Kelly Brown of Rosalia Thursday afternoon while serving a search warrant on his home.  Deputies had been investigating several property related crimes in the area when they received information about a vehicle that may have been involved in a burglary on Gashous Rd. The theft was reported to authorities in late February. It was later identified as belonging to Brown. 

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Senior guard Jairus Lyles scored 28 points, and the University of Maryland-Baltimore County pulled off the most shocking upset in NCAA Tournament history, defeating Virginia 74-54 on Friday night to become the first No. 16 seed ever to beat a No. 1 seed. Virginia entered the NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed after going 31-2 this season, including 20-1 in ACC competition. But the Cavaliers couldn't get anything generated on offense and th...

    SPOKANE, Wash. - St. Patrick's Day and a big Zags game this weekend has Spokane buzzing with excitement. It also has area law enforcement reminding our community to have a blast…responsibly. In downtown Spokane, parade preparations are well underway for Saturday's big show. "It's a religious holiday, it's a family holiday, it's a food holiday" said Tim O'Doherty. And to just about everyone in O'Doherty's Irish Grilled this weekend, it's

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It's been 40 days since the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LVII, and for me, a die-hard Eagles fan, the excitement hasn't worn off. 

