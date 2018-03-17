B.C. backs high-speed rail study - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

B.C. backs high-speed rail study

OLYMPIA, Wash. -

(AP) - A study looking at high-speed rail connecting Vancouver, B.C. to Seattle and Portland is getting funding from the government of British Columbia.
  
Premier John Horgan was joined by Gov. Jay Inslee during Friday's announcement that B.C. will contribute $300,000 toward the study that will build upon an economic analysis released by Washington state last month. That previous report estimated that a high-speed corridor link could create up to 200,000 jobs for B.C. and U.S. workers, and generate billions of dollars in economic benefits.
  
According to a news release from Inslee's office, the new study will look at factors such as ridership levels, system development, delivery methods and financing.
  
Up to $1.2 million in funding for the new study has been approved by the Washington Legislature.

