Shots fired, armed man arrested on Spokane's South Hill

Just before 9 p.m. Friday evening, neighbors told police that a man was reportedly firing a gun outside of his home on the South Hill, saying his home was being burglarized.

Officers and a SWAT team arrived and found the man, confirming that the man had fired a shots inside and outside a home in the area. Officers say no burglars were found.

Nearby neighbors were told to shelter in place.

The armed man, who police say is a convicted felon, was arrested and booked into jail

No injuries have been reported.

As of 10:20 p.m. the scene is clear.