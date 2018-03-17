Nearly 600,000 pacifier, teethers recalled for choking hazard

Some of Dr. Brown's Lovey pacifier and teether holders were recalled due to a newly discovered choking hazard for children.

After 67 reports of the ribbon fraying and the snap detaching, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission posted the recall alert Thursday. The company is recalling about 590,000 units in the United States about another 10,500 in Canada.

No injuries have been reported.

The teething holders were sold in eight different styles: giraffe, zebra, turtle, reindeer, frog, spring bunny, deer and bunny.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission says the affected products were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond, H-E-B Grocery, K-Mart, Target, Toys "R" Us, Babies "R" Us, Walmart, Amazon.com and various other retailers between August 2015 to March 2018.

Only holders with the following lot codes were included in the recall. The lot codes are printed on the tag attached to the holder:

RICH0615

RICH0715

RICH0815

RICH1215

RICH0516

RICH0616

RICH0716

RICH1116

RICH1016

RICH0916

RICH1216

RICH0317

RICH0417

RICH0517

RICH0617

RICH0717

RICH0817

RICH0917

Consumers who have questions can contact Handi-Craft at (833) 224-7674 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. CST Monday through Friday. Further information is listed on their website.