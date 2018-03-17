Russia boots 23 UK diplomats in spy-poisoning tit for tat

Russia boots 23 UK diplomats in spy-poisoning tit for tatPosted: Updated:
Shots fired, armed man arrested on Spokane's South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. - Just before 9 p.m. Friday evening, neighbors told police that a man was reportedly firing a gun outside of his home on the South Hill, saying his home was being burglarized. Officers and a SWAT team arrived and found the man, confirming that the man had fired a shots inside and outside a home in the area. Officers say no burglars were found. Nearby neighbors were told to shelter in place. The armed man, who police say>>
Washington man gets 23 years in prison for crash that killed friend
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A man has been sentenced to more than 23 years in prison for a September 2016 crash that killed a friend. KOMO-TV reported Friday it is the second time Jacob Lee has been sent to prison for killing a passenger in a car crash. Lee was found guilty in February of vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol or drugs in the death of Chris Grice. Grice died Sept. 11, 2016, when the vehicle Lee was driving went off Mountain Hig...>>
The Latest: Idaho turtle euthanized amid reports it ate a puppy
PRESTON, Idaho (AP) - The Latest on turtle eats puppy (all times local): 12:15 p.m. Idaho officials have euthanized a snapping turtle at the center of an investigation over whether a biology teacher gave it a sick puppy to eat in front of students. The Idaho State Department of Agriculture in a statement Friday says snapping turtles are an invasive species in Idaho requiring a permit. Officials seized the turtle Tuesday and euthanized it Wednesday. ...>>
SEE INSIDE: The Ridpath apartments are now leasing after full renovation
KHQ.COM - The Ridpath Club Apartments are now available for lease. All of the rooms that used to be part of the historic Ridpath Hotel have been fully renovated and are ready for tenants who can start moving in next month. The historic Ridpath Hotel is a landmark of Spokane. It was once a prime spot for dances, social gatherings, political gatherings and was even visited by A-list celebrities including Elvis and Michael Jackson.>>
Vanessa Trump files for divorce from Donald Trump Jr.
NEW YORK (AP) - The Latest on the divorce filing by Donald Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa Trump (all times local): 8 p.m. Donald Trump Jr. and his wife, Vanessa Trump, say in a joint statement issued after an uncontested New York divorce filing they've decided to go their separate ways. The couple said Thursday they "will always have tremendous respect for each other" and their families.>>
Family who found human remains in Coeur d'Alene rock quarry speaks out about identification
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Police Department says they have positively identified the human remains found in a rock quarry last September as David Patrick Mcghee, of Spokane. On September 3, 2017, Coeur d'Alene Police responded to the rock quarry located on W. Kathleen Ave for human remains that were located near the bottom.>>
State: Voicemail about cracking in bridge wasn’t picked up
MIAMI (AP) - An engineer left a voicemail two days before a catastrophic bridge failure in Miami to say some cracking had been found at one end of the concrete span, but the voicemail wasn’t picked up until after the collapse, Florida Department of Transportation officials said Friday.>>
Facebook bans Trump-affiliated data firm Cambridge Analytica
Facebook suspended Cambridge Analytica, a data-analysis firm that worked for President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, over allegations that it held onto improperly obtained user data after telling Facebook it had deleted the information. The social network issued a blog post explaining its decision, although the tale is convoluted.>>
US probes 4 deaths in Hyundai-Kia cars when air bags failed
DETROIT (AP) - Air bags in some Hyundai and Kia cars failed to inflate in crashes and four people are dead. Now the U.S. government’s road safety agency wants to know why. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it’s investigating problems that affect an estimated 425,000 cars made by the Korean automakers.>>
Russia boots 23 UK diplomats in spy-poisoning tit for tat
MOSCOW (AP) - Russia on Saturday announced it is expelling 23 British diplomats and threatened further measures in retaliation in a growing diplomatic dispute over a nerve agent attack on a former spy in Britain. Britain’s government said the move was expected, and that it doesn’t change the British conviction that Russia was behind the poisoning of ex-agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the British city of Salisbury.>>
Trump lauds firing of ex-top FBI official as ‘great day’
WASHINGTON (AP) - In what President Donald Trump called “a great day for Democracy,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired Andrew McCabe, a former FBI deputy director long scorned by Trump, two days before McCabe’s scheduled retirement date, acting on the recommendation of bureau disciplinary officials.>>
Shots fired, armed man arrested on Spokane's South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. - Just before 9 p.m. Friday evening, neighbors told police that a man was reportedly firing a gun outside of his home on the South Hill, saying his home was being burglarized. Officers and a SWAT team arrived and found the man, confirming that the man had fired a shots inside and outside a home in the area. Officers say no burglars were found. Nearby neighbors were told to shelter in place. The armed man, who police say>>
Nearly 600,000 pacifier, teethers recalled for choking hazard
Washington man gets 23 years in prison for crash that killed friend
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A man has been sentenced to more than 23 years in prison for a September 2016 crash that killed a friend. KOMO-TV reported Friday it is the second time Jacob Lee has been sent to prison for killing a passenger in a car crash. Lee was found guilty in February of vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol or drugs in the death of Chris Grice. Grice died Sept. 11, 2016, when the vehicle Lee was driving went off Mountain Hig...>>
B.C. backs high-speed rail study
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - A study looking at high-speed rail connecting Vancouver, B.C. to Seattle and Portland is getting funding from the government of British Columbia. Premier John Horgan was joined by Gov. Jay Inslee during Friday's announcement that B.C. will contribute $300,000 toward the study that will build upon an economic analysis released by Washington state last month. That previous report estimated that a high-speed corridor link could create up to 200,000 jobs for B.C.>>
No. 16 UMBC stuns No. 1 Virginia 74-54 to make NCAA history
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Senior guard Jairus Lyles scored 28 points, and the University of Maryland-Baltimore County pulled off the most shocking upset in NCAA Tournament history, defeating Virginia 74-54 on Friday night to become the first No. 16 seed ever to beat a No. 1 seed. Virginia entered the NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed after going 31-2 this season, including 20-1 in ACC competition. But the Cavaliers couldn't get anything generated on offense and th...>>
