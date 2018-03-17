US probes 4 deaths in Hyundai-Kia cars when air bags failed - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

US probes 4 deaths in Hyundai-Kia cars when air bags failed

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect
DETROIT -

Air bags in some Hyundai and Kia cars failed to inflate in crashes and four people are dead. Now the U.S. government’s road safety agency wants to know why.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it’s investigating problems that affect an estimated 425,000 cars made by the Korean automakers. The agency also is looking into whether the same problem could happen in vehicles made by other companies.

In documents posted on its website Saturday , the safety agency says the probe covers 2011 Hyundai Sonata midsize cars and 2012 and 2013 Kia Forte compacts. The agency says it has reports of six front-end crashes with significant damage to the cars. Four people died and six were injured.

The problem has been traced to electrical circuit shorts in air bag control computers made by parts supplier ZF-TRW. NHTSA now wants to know if other automakers used the same computer.

On Feb. 27, Hyundai recalled nearly 155,000 Sonatas due to air bag failures, which the company has traced to a short circuit in the air bag control computers. Hyundai’s sister automaker Kia, which sells similar vehicles, has yet to issue a recall. No deaths or injuries were disclosed in Hyundai’s recall documents, which were posted by NHTSA in early March.

Hyundai spokesman Jim Trainor says the problem occurred in rare high-speed head-on collisions that were offset from the center of the vehicles. “It’s very unusual to have that kind of collision,” he said Saturday.

Dealers will consider offering loaner cars to owners until the problem can be repaired, he said. “We certainly would do everything we can to help our customers,” Trainor said.

Hyundai said in a statement that the air bag control circuitry was damaged in three crashes and a fourth crash is under investigation.

Messages were left Saturday with spokesmen for Kia and ZF-TRW.

According to NHTSA, Hyundai investigated and found the problem was “electrical overstress” in the computers. The company didn’t have a fix developed at the time but said it was investigating the problem with ZF-TRW. Hyundai does not yet have a fix for the problem but said it expects the Sonata recall to start April 20. The problem also can stop the seat belts from tightening before a crash.

In the documents, NHTSA said it understands that the Kia Fortes under investigation use similar air bag control computers made by ZF-TRW. The agency noted a 2016 recall involving more than 1.4 million Fiat Chrysler cars and SUVs that had a similar problem causing the air bags not to deploy. Agency documents show those vehicles had air bag computers made by ZF-TRW.

The agency says it will evaluate the scope of Hyundai’s recall, confirm Kia’s use of the same or similar air bag control computers and look into the cause. It also will investigate whether “any other vehicle manufacturers used the same or similar” ZF-TRW computers and whether there have been any similar air bag failures.

The agency says four crashes occurred in Sonatas and two happened in Fortes. One Forte crash happened in Canada. All six crashes were reported to NHTSA between 2012 and 2017, but it was unclear when they occurred.

In May of last year, NHTSA opened an investigation into whether Hyundai and Kia moved quickly enough to recall more than 1.6 million cars and SUVs because the engines can stall, increasing the risk of a crash. The investigation into three recalls by the two brands is pending. The agency also said it’s investigating whether the automakers followed safety reporting requirements.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Shots fired, armed man arrested on Spokane's South Hill

    Shots fired, armed man arrested on Spokane's South Hill

    Saturday, March 17 2018 2:00 AM EDT2018-03-17 06:00:41 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Just before 9 p.m. Friday evening, neighbors told police that a man was reportedly firing a gun outside of his home on the South Hill, saying his home was being burglarized.  Officers and a SWAT team arrived and found the man, confirming that the man had fired a shots inside and outside a home in the area. Officers say no burglars were found. Nearby neighbors were told to shelter in place.  The armed man, who police say 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Just before 9 p.m. Friday evening, neighbors told police that a man was reportedly firing a gun outside of his home on the South Hill, saying his home was being burglarized.  Officers and a SWAT team arrived and found the man, confirming that the man had fired a shots inside and outside a home in the area. Officers say no burglars were found. Nearby neighbors were told to shelter in place.  The armed man, who police say 

    >>

  • Washington man gets 23 years in prison for crash that killed friend

    Washington man gets 23 years in prison for crash that killed friend

    Saturday, March 17 2018 1:00 AM EDT2018-03-17 05:00:27 GMT

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A man has been sentenced to more than 23 years in prison for a September 2016 crash that killed a friend. KOMO-TV reported Friday it is the second time Jacob Lee has been sent to prison for killing a passenger in a car crash. Lee was found guilty in February of vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol or drugs in the death of Chris Grice.    Grice died Sept. 11, 2016, when the vehicle Lee was driving went off Mountain Hig...

    >>

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A man has been sentenced to more than 23 years in prison for a September 2016 crash that killed a friend. KOMO-TV reported Friday it is the second time Jacob Lee has been sent to prison for killing a passenger in a car crash. Lee was found guilty in February of vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol or drugs in the death of Chris Grice.    Grice died Sept. 11, 2016, when the vehicle Lee was driving went off Mountain Hig...

    >>

  • The Latest: Idaho turtle euthanized amid reports it ate a puppy

    The Latest: Idaho turtle euthanized amid reports it ate a puppy

    Friday, March 16 2018 5:52 PM EDT2018-03-16 21:52:10 GMT
    stock image of snapping turtlestock image of snapping turtle
    stock image of snapping turtlestock image of snapping turtle

    PRESTON, Idaho (AP) - The Latest on turtle eats puppy (all times local): 12:15 p.m. Idaho officials have euthanized a snapping turtle at the center of an investigation over whether a biology teacher gave it a sick puppy to eat in front of students.  The Idaho State Department of Agriculture in a statement Friday says snapping turtles are an invasive species in Idaho requiring a permit. Officials seized the turtle Tuesday and euthanized it Wednesday.  ...

    >>

    PRESTON, Idaho (AP) - The Latest on turtle eats puppy (all times local): 12:15 p.m. Idaho officials have euthanized a snapping turtle at the center of an investigation over whether a biology teacher gave it a sick puppy to eat in front of students.  The Idaho State Department of Agriculture in a statement Friday says snapping turtles are an invasive species in Idaho requiring a permit. Officials seized the turtle Tuesday and euthanized it Wednesday.  ...

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • State: Voicemail about cracking in bridge wasn’t picked up

    State: Voicemail about cracking in bridge wasn’t picked up

    Saturday, March 17 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-03-17 15:13:03 GMT

    MIAMI (AP) - An engineer left a voicemail two days before a catastrophic bridge failure in Miami to say some cracking had been found at one end of the concrete span, but the voicemail wasn’t picked up until after the collapse, Florida Department of Transportation officials said Friday.

    >>

    MIAMI (AP) - An engineer left a voicemail two days before a catastrophic bridge failure in Miami to say some cracking had been found at one end of the concrete span, but the voicemail wasn’t picked up until after the collapse, Florida Department of Transportation officials said Friday.

    >>

  • Facebook bans Trump-affiliated data firm Cambridge Analytica

    Facebook bans Trump-affiliated data firm Cambridge Analytica

    Saturday, March 17 2018 11:07 AM EDT2018-03-17 15:07:48 GMT
    Facebook says it's cracking down on online gun sales, with a new policy that bars private individuals from advertising or selling firearms on the world's largest social network.Facebook says it's cracking down on online gun sales, with a new policy that bars private individuals from advertising or selling firearms on the world's largest social network.

    Facebook suspended Cambridge Analytica, a data-analysis firm that worked for President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, over allegations that it held onto improperly obtained user data after telling Facebook it had deleted the information. The social network issued a blog post explaining its decision, although the tale is convoluted.

    >>

    Facebook suspended Cambridge Analytica, a data-analysis firm that worked for President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, over allegations that it held onto improperly obtained user data after telling Facebook it had deleted the information. The social network issued a blog post explaining its decision, although the tale is convoluted.

    >>

  • US probes 4 deaths in Hyundai-Kia cars when air bags failed

    US probes 4 deaths in Hyundai-Kia cars when air bags failed

    Saturday, March 17 2018 11:02 AM EDT2018-03-17 15:02:43 GMT

    DETROIT (AP) - Air bags in some Hyundai and Kia cars failed to inflate in crashes and four people are dead. Now the U.S. government’s road safety agency wants to know why. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it’s investigating problems that affect an estimated 425,000 cars made by the Korean automakers. 

    >>

    DETROIT (AP) - Air bags in some Hyundai and Kia cars failed to inflate in crashes and four people are dead. Now the U.S. government’s road safety agency wants to know why. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it’s investigating problems that affect an estimated 425,000 cars made by the Korean automakers. 

    >>
    •   