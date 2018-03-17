State: Voicemail about cracking in bridge wasn’t picked up - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

State: Voicemail about cracking in bridge wasn’t picked up

Posted: Updated:
MIAMI -

An engineer left a voicemail two days before a catastrophic bridge failure in Miami to say some cracking had been found at one end of the concrete span, but the voicemail wasn’t picked up until after the collapse, Florida Department of Transportation officials said Friday.

The voicemail left on a landline wasn’t heard by a state DOT employee until Friday because the employee was out of the office on an assignment, the agency said in an email.

In a transcript released Friday night, Denney Pate with FIGG Bridge Group says the cracking would need repairs “but from a safety perspective we don’t see that there’s any issue there so we’re not concerned about it from that perspective.”

The pedestrian bridge at Florida International University collapsed Thursday, killing at least six people. Authorities are slowly removing the debris, looking for more victims. Miami-Dade Police said via Twitter that two vehicles were pulled from underneath the bridge Saturday. Police did not say whether victims were inside.

On Saturday, FIU released a statement saying the representatives from the university and DOT met with a FIGG engineer for two hours Thursday morning to discuss the cracking and determined there wasn’t a safety issue.

“The FIGG engineer of record delivered a technical presentation regarding the crack and concluded that there were no safety concerns and the crack did not compromise the structural integrity of the bridge,” FIU said.

At a news conference Friday night, officials from the National Transportation Safety Board said they have just begun their investigation, and cannot yet say whether any cracking contributed to the collapse. They also said workers were trying to strengthen a diagonal member on the bridge when it collapsed.

Robert Accetta, the investigator-in-charge for the NTSB, said crews were applying post-tensioning force, but investigators aren’t sure if that’s what caused the bridge to fall.

In a news release late Friday, FIGG Bridge Engineers said it “continues to work diligently” to determine the cause of the collapse, and is examining the steps its team has taken. It added, “The evaluation was based on the best available information at that time and indicated that there were no safety issues.” It also asked for time to accurately determine what led to the accident.

A college student who narrowly escaped from a car that got smashed in the collapse said he watched helplessly as the structure tumbled down atop the vehicle and killed his friend Alexa Duran, who was sitting next to him in the driver’s seat.

Richie Humble, who studies at FIU, was riding in a car under the pedestrian bridge when he heard a long creaking noise coming from the structure that spanned a busy Miami-area highway. It sounded different from anything he had ever heard before.

“I looked up, and in an instant, the bridge was collapsing on us completely. It was too quick to do anything about it,” Humble said Friday in a phone interview with The Associated Press.

Once Humble realized he was alive, he also realized that he could not get to Duran. He called to her but got no response. A group of men outside the car started yelling at him to try crawling through the rear window.

He couldn’t squeeze through because the window was crushed. The men outside grabbed a wooden plank and pried open the rear door to pull him free, he said.

“I was trying to get people to realize my friend was still in there,” he said.

He suffered cuts to his leg from glass and a slight fracture to a vertebra, but he was able to walk away from the scene.

While families waited for word on their loved ones, investigators sought to understand why the 950-ton bridge gave way during construction. The cables supporting the span were being tightened following a “stress test” when it collapsed, authorities said.

The Florida DOT said in its Friday release that it had not been notified of any stress test.

Detectives declared the rubble a homicide scene.

Scheduled to open in 2019, the bridge would have provided safe passage over a canal and six lanes of traffic and created a showpiece architectural feature connecting the campus of FIU with the community of Sweetwater, where many students live.

The $14.2 million project was supposed to take advantage of a faster, cheaper and safer method of bridge-building promoted by the university.

Authorities have not confirmed the victims’ names. Duran’s family has said she died. The fatalities included a student at FIU. One person died at a hospital. Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez said five bodies were located with the help of cameras but had not yet been retrieved.

In a Facebook post, Chelsea Brownfield said she was awaiting any information about her husband, Brandon. According to a Go Fund Me page set up for the family, Brandon Brownfield was driving home from work when the collapse happened.

“The outpouring of love we have received is incredible,” Chelsea Brownfield wrote. The post ended with the hashtag “praying for a miracle.”

Brownfield declined to comment in a message to The Associated Press.

Jorge and Carol Fraga feared their relative’s car was trapped beneath the bridge. Jorge’s 60-year-old uncle, Rolando Fraga, lives in the area and frequently takes the nearby turnpike to work, but no one has heard from him since midday Thursday.

“The waiting is so ... I don’t have words for that,” Carol Fraga said through tears.

The bridge was put in place March 10, five days before the collapse.

When finished, the span would have been supported from above, with a tall, off-center tower and cables attached to the walkway. That tower had not yet been installed, and it was unclear what builders were using as temporary supports.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Shots fired, armed man arrested on Spokane's South Hill

    Shots fired, armed man arrested on Spokane's South Hill

    Saturday, March 17 2018 2:00 AM EDT2018-03-17 06:00:41 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Just before 9 p.m. Friday evening, neighbors told police that a man was reportedly firing a gun outside of his home on the South Hill, saying his home was being burglarized.  Officers and a SWAT team arrived and found the man, confirming that the man had fired a shots inside and outside a home in the area. Officers say no burglars were found. Nearby neighbors were told to shelter in place.  The armed man, who police say 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Just before 9 p.m. Friday evening, neighbors told police that a man was reportedly firing a gun outside of his home on the South Hill, saying his home was being burglarized.  Officers and a SWAT team arrived and found the man, confirming that the man had fired a shots inside and outside a home in the area. Officers say no burglars were found. Nearby neighbors were told to shelter in place.  The armed man, who police say 

    >>

  • Washington man gets 23 years in prison for crash that killed friend

    Washington man gets 23 years in prison for crash that killed friend

    Saturday, March 17 2018 1:00 AM EDT2018-03-17 05:00:27 GMT

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A man has been sentenced to more than 23 years in prison for a September 2016 crash that killed a friend. KOMO-TV reported Friday it is the second time Jacob Lee has been sent to prison for killing a passenger in a car crash. Lee was found guilty in February of vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol or drugs in the death of Chris Grice.    Grice died Sept. 11, 2016, when the vehicle Lee was driving went off Mountain Hig...

    >>

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A man has been sentenced to more than 23 years in prison for a September 2016 crash that killed a friend. KOMO-TV reported Friday it is the second time Jacob Lee has been sent to prison for killing a passenger in a car crash. Lee was found guilty in February of vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol or drugs in the death of Chris Grice.    Grice died Sept. 11, 2016, when the vehicle Lee was driving went off Mountain Hig...

    >>

  • The Latest: Idaho turtle euthanized amid reports it ate a puppy

    The Latest: Idaho turtle euthanized amid reports it ate a puppy

    Friday, March 16 2018 5:52 PM EDT2018-03-16 21:52:10 GMT
    stock image of snapping turtlestock image of snapping turtle
    stock image of snapping turtlestock image of snapping turtle

    PRESTON, Idaho (AP) - The Latest on turtle eats puppy (all times local): 12:15 p.m. Idaho officials have euthanized a snapping turtle at the center of an investigation over whether a biology teacher gave it a sick puppy to eat in front of students.  The Idaho State Department of Agriculture in a statement Friday says snapping turtles are an invasive species in Idaho requiring a permit. Officials seized the turtle Tuesday and euthanized it Wednesday.  ...

    >>

    PRESTON, Idaho (AP) - The Latest on turtle eats puppy (all times local): 12:15 p.m. Idaho officials have euthanized a snapping turtle at the center of an investigation over whether a biology teacher gave it a sick puppy to eat in front of students.  The Idaho State Department of Agriculture in a statement Friday says snapping turtles are an invasive species in Idaho requiring a permit. Officials seized the turtle Tuesday and euthanized it Wednesday.  ...

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • State: Voicemail about cracking in bridge wasn’t picked up

    State: Voicemail about cracking in bridge wasn’t picked up

    Saturday, March 17 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-03-17 15:13:03 GMT

    MIAMI (AP) - An engineer left a voicemail two days before a catastrophic bridge failure in Miami to say some cracking had been found at one end of the concrete span, but the voicemail wasn’t picked up until after the collapse, Florida Department of Transportation officials said Friday.

    >>

    MIAMI (AP) - An engineer left a voicemail two days before a catastrophic bridge failure in Miami to say some cracking had been found at one end of the concrete span, but the voicemail wasn’t picked up until after the collapse, Florida Department of Transportation officials said Friday.

    >>

  • Facebook bans Trump-affiliated data firm Cambridge Analytica

    Facebook bans Trump-affiliated data firm Cambridge Analytica

    Saturday, March 17 2018 11:07 AM EDT2018-03-17 15:07:48 GMT
    Facebook says it's cracking down on online gun sales, with a new policy that bars private individuals from advertising or selling firearms on the world's largest social network.Facebook says it's cracking down on online gun sales, with a new policy that bars private individuals from advertising or selling firearms on the world's largest social network.

    Facebook suspended Cambridge Analytica, a data-analysis firm that worked for President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, over allegations that it held onto improperly obtained user data after telling Facebook it had deleted the information. The social network issued a blog post explaining its decision, although the tale is convoluted.

    >>

    Facebook suspended Cambridge Analytica, a data-analysis firm that worked for President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, over allegations that it held onto improperly obtained user data after telling Facebook it had deleted the information. The social network issued a blog post explaining its decision, although the tale is convoluted.

    >>

  • US probes 4 deaths in Hyundai-Kia cars when air bags failed

    US probes 4 deaths in Hyundai-Kia cars when air bags failed

    Saturday, March 17 2018 11:02 AM EDT2018-03-17 15:02:43 GMT

    DETROIT (AP) - Air bags in some Hyundai and Kia cars failed to inflate in crashes and four people are dead. Now the U.S. government’s road safety agency wants to know why. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it’s investigating problems that affect an estimated 425,000 cars made by the Korean automakers. 

    >>

    DETROIT (AP) - Air bags in some Hyundai and Kia cars failed to inflate in crashes and four people are dead. Now the U.S. government’s road safety agency wants to know why. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it’s investigating problems that affect an estimated 425,000 cars made by the Korean automakers. 

    >>
    •   