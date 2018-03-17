Police: Man shot, killed trying to get into patrol vehicle

Authorities in western Washington say a sheriff's deputy shot and killed a 28-year-old Spanaway man attempting to get into the deputy's patrol car.



The Pierce County Sheriff's Department says the shooting took place not long after a woman called at about 9:30 p.m. Friday to report her friend was having a mental breakdown in the middle of the road in an area called Elk Plain.



The caller reported that her friend had a knife and was trying to get into other people's vehicles.



The sheriff's department says a deputy arrived and the man refused commands and tried to get into the deputy's vehicle, and the deputy opened fire.



The man died at the scene. His name hasn't been released.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)