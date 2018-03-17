Teacher who fired gun apologizes to California community

A teacher at a Northern California high school has apologized for accidentally firing a gun inside his classroom, injuring three students.



The Monterey Herald reports Saturday that teacher and reserve police officer Dennis Alexander apologized and thanked community members for their support at a city council meeting Thursday night in Seaside.



Alexander is an elected Seaside councilmember and a reserve officer for Sand City police.



About 100 students attended the meeting. Students have also organized a petition to keep Alexander teaching at Seaside High School.



Alexander has been placed on administrative leave from his job at the school and at the Sand City Police Department.



Police say no one sustained serious injuries in the incident.



The coastal community is about 115 miles (185 kilometers) south of San Francisco.



