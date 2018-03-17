Coercion allegations emerge in ex-college president case

Coercion allegations emerge in ex-college president casePosted: Updated:
Shots fired, armed man arrested on Spokane's South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. - Just before 9 p.m. Friday evening, neighbors told police that a man was reportedly firing a gun outside of his home on the South Hill, saying his home was being burglarized. Officers and a SWAT team arrived and found the man, confirming that the man had fired a shots inside and outside a home in the area. Officers say no burglars were found. Nearby neighbors were told to shelter in place. The armed man, who police say>>
Washington man gets 23 years in prison for crash that killed friend
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A man has been sentenced to more than 23 years in prison for a September 2016 crash that killed a friend. KOMO-TV reported Friday it is the second time Jacob Lee has been sent to prison for killing a passenger in a car crash. Lee was found guilty in February of vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol or drugs in the death of Chris Grice. Grice died Sept. 11, 2016, when the vehicle Lee was driving went off Mountain Hig...>>
The Latest: Idaho turtle euthanized amid reports it ate a puppy
PRESTON, Idaho (AP) - The Latest on turtle eats puppy (all times local): 12:15 p.m. Idaho officials have euthanized a snapping turtle at the center of an investigation over whether a biology teacher gave it a sick puppy to eat in front of students. The Idaho State Department of Agriculture in a statement Friday says snapping turtles are an invasive species in Idaho requiring a permit. Officials seized the turtle Tuesday and euthanized it Wednesday. ...>>
SEE INSIDE: The Ridpath apartments are now leasing after full renovation
KHQ.COM - The Ridpath Club Apartments are now available for lease. All of the rooms that used to be part of the historic Ridpath Hotel have been fully renovated and are ready for tenants who can start moving in next month. The historic Ridpath Hotel is a landmark of Spokane. It was once a prime spot for dances, social gatherings, political gatherings and was even visited by A-list celebrities including Elvis and Michael Jackson.>>
Vanessa Trump files for divorce from Donald Trump Jr.
NEW YORK (AP) - The Latest on the divorce filing by Donald Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa Trump (all times local): 8 p.m. Donald Trump Jr. and his wife, Vanessa Trump, say in a joint statement issued after an uncontested New York divorce filing they've decided to go their separate ways. The couple said Thursday they "will always have tremendous respect for each other" and their families.>>
Woman won't face charges in fatal shooting on Interstate 5
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Prosecutors say a woman will not face charges in connection with the shooting death of a man on Interstate 5 in February. Pierce County Prosecutor Mark Lindquist said Friday that Aubrey Bowlin said she acted in self-defense and given the evidence, the prosecutor's office can't prove otherwise. Witnesses told authorities that an altercation began Feb. 8 when Bruce W. Jones got upset at how Bowlin was driving her>>
Coercion allegations emerge in ex-college president case
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Newly-filed court records reveal details of sexual harassment allegations against the former acting president of Spokane Falls Community College. The Spokesman-Review reported Friday that documents show Darren Pitcher is accused of exposing himself to a co-worker and coercing subordinates to have sex with him.>>
Boulder pushed off California overpass kills car passenger
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) - The pregnant wife of a man killed by a boulder that crashed through the window of their car near Los Angeles is pleading for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible for pushing the rock off an overpass.>>
Teacher who fired gun apologizes to California community
SEASIDE, Calif. (AP) - A teacher at a Northern California high school has apologized for accidentally firing a gun inside his classroom, injuring three students. The Monterey Herald reports Saturday that teacher and reserve police officer Dennis Alexander apologized and thanked community members for their support at a city council meeting Thursday night in Seaside.>>
School-walkout unity also lays bare division among students
The walkouts to protest gun violence that mobilized students nationwide also created tensions in hallways and classrooms. In some cases, personal relationships have been strained as classmates take different views of the protests and calls for tighter gun restrictions.>>
Police: Man shot, killed trying to get into patrol vehicle
GRAHAM, Wash. (AP) - Authorities in western Washington say a sheriff's deputy shot and killed a 28-year-old Spanaway man attempting to get into the deputy's patrol car. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department says the shooting took place not long after a woman called at about 9:30 p.m. Friday to report her friend was having a mental breakdown in the middle of the road in an area called Elk Plain.>>
State: Voicemail about cracking in bridge wasn’t picked up
MIAMI (AP) - An engineer left a voicemail two days before a catastrophic bridge failure in Miami to say some cracking had been found at one end of the concrete span, but the voicemail wasn’t picked up until after the collapse, Florida Department of Transportation officials said Friday.>>
Facebook bans Trump-affiliated data firm Cambridge Analytica
Facebook suspended Cambridge Analytica, a data-analysis firm that worked for President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, over allegations that it held onto improperly obtained user data after telling Facebook it had deleted the information. The social network issued a blog post explaining its decision, although the tale is convoluted.>>
US probes 4 deaths in Hyundai-Kia cars when air bags failed
DETROIT (AP) - Air bags in some Hyundai and Kia cars failed to inflate in crashes and four people are dead. Now the U.S. government’s road safety agency wants to know why. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it’s investigating problems that affect an estimated 425,000 cars made by the Korean automakers.>>
Russia boots 23 UK diplomats in spy-poisoning tit for tat
MOSCOW (AP) - Russia on Saturday announced it is expelling 23 British diplomats and threatened further measures in retaliation in a growing diplomatic dispute over a nerve agent attack on a former spy in Britain. Britain’s government said the move was expected, and that it doesn’t change the British conviction that Russia was behind the poisoning of ex-agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the British city of Salisbury.>>
Trump lauds firing of ex-top FBI official as ‘great day’
WASHINGTON (AP) - In what President Donald Trump called “a great day for Democracy,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired Andrew McCabe, a former FBI deputy director long scorned by Trump, two days before McCabe’s scheduled retirement date, acting on the recommendation of bureau disciplinary officials.>>
