Man kills person at California mall, wounds self

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -

Authorities say a man shot and killed someone at a Southern California mall and then turned the gun on himself.
  
Ventura County fire Capt. Steve Swindle says the shooter was wounded Saturday and taken to a hospital.
  
Swindle says there's no threat to the public, but firefighters opened up a nearby fire station as a safety zone for shoppers.
  
The shooting occurred at The Oaks mall in the city of Thousand Oaks, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of Los Angeles.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

