Spokane celebrates St. Patrick's Day

The green bear was flowing Saturday as hundreds of people lined the streets of Spokane to celebrate the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Kids, parents, dogs, even alpacas walked the parade route.

The two-hour parade wouldn’t have been complete without those in attendance.

"The parade was great, it was so great to have everyone come together as a community, spend the day together, it's beautiful weather,” Jane Lykins said, “it's the longest parade I've ever seen, it's the best one I've seen and it keeps getting better and better."

If you’re out celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, make sure you do responsibly and have a designated driver.