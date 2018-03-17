Future Zags take the court in Spokane middle school tournament

While the men and women’s Zags play for the top spot, hundreds of future potential Zags took to the court in Spokane Saturday.

The state championship for boy and girl’s middle school basketball are underway.

Teams from across the state of Washington descended upon Spokane to claim bragging rights and the title for this years top middle school teams.

It’s another great way to put Spokane on the map.

Numbers from the Spokane Sports Commission: over 3,000 kids are playing as well as 5,000 spectators cheering them on.

Parents of kids playing say it’s well worth the trip.

“It's worth it to see the kids and the fun that they have and this is what we play for all year. We've got some in the making man, we've got a good group of kids,” Lynne Martuscelli from Othello said.

The Spokane Sports Commission says the city will make over $5 million when it’s all said and done.