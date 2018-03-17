Two teens rescued after falling through ice on Avondale Lake - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Two teens rescued after falling through ice on Avondale Lake

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho -

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reports two teenagers were rescued from the water after falling through thin ice on Avondale Lake in Hayden Lake, Idaho, Saturday afternoon.

Northern Lakes Fire and Rescue, Coeur d’Alene Fire and Rescue, and the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office all responded. Two juveniles were observed in the water where they had broken through the ice several hundred yards away from the shore. One juvenile was able to crawl back up onto the ice and was attempting to hold the other juvenile up who was clinging to the ice.

Dive and rescue team members from all three agencies worked to reach the teens. The dive teams were able to reach the teenagers and bring them to shore. Community members also helped to pull the two to safety just before 5 p.m. Saturday.

Both teenagers were taken to the hospital for severe hypothermia and medical issues from submersion in the water.

