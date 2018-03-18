Pub in Detroit refuses Irish people to make a point about immigr - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Pub in Detroit refuses Irish people to make a point about immigration

DETROIT -

The No Irish Pub opened Saturday in Corktown during Detroit's St. Patrick's Day Parade. The pub raised eyebrows and turned heads for refusing to serve Irish people, specifically on a day when "everyone's a little bit Irish."

Those behind the idea say they want people to experience how Irish people used to be treated in America. 

A statement on their website says, "This social experiment hopes to foster thought and dialog around immigration in America."

