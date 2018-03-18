Pub in Detroit refuses Irish people to make a point about immigration

The No Irish Pub opened Saturday in Corktown during Detroit's St. Patrick's Day Parade. The pub raised eyebrows and turned heads for refusing to serve Irish people, specifically on a day when "everyone's a little bit Irish."

Those behind the idea say they want people to experience how Irish people used to be treated in America.

A statement on their website says, "This social experiment hopes to foster thought and dialog around immigration in America."

The bold move had some people mystified. Watch the video below.

For more information, visit NoIrishPub.com.

