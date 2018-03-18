PHOTOS: Gonzaga wins thriller against Ohio State, advances to Sweet 16

The Gonzaga Bulldogs held on Saturday to emerge victorious against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament. After grabbing an early lead, and finishing the first half strong, the Buckeyes stormed back.

The Zags made big plays down the stretch to advance to the Sweet 16 in Los Angeles.

They'll play the winner of Sunday's Xavier-Florida State matchup.