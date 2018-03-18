Colorado firefighters pluck baby foxes from storm drain - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Colorado firefighters pluck baby foxes from storm drain

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -

Firefighters in Colorado plucked eight animals they thought were puppies from a storm drain, only to find out later they were young red foxes.
  
Video of the would-be rescue showed a Colorado Springs firefighter lifting the squirming foxes one by one from the storm drain and placing them on a sheet.
  
The animals were then turned over to The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, where a vet determined they were not dogs but foxes.
  
State wildlife manager Travis Sauder told CBS4 it's not uncommon for people to come across young wild animals at this time of year.
  
Sauder says the baby foxes would be returned to where they were found in hopes their mother was still around. If not, he says they'll be taken to a rehabilitation facility.
  
Information from: KCNC-TV, http://www.cbsdenver.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

    HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reports two teenagers were rescued from the water after falling through thin ice on Avondale Lake in Hayden Lake, Idaho, Saturday afternoon. Northern Lakes Fire and Rescue, Coeur d'Alene Fire and Rescue, and the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office all responded.

    DETROIT - The No Irish Pub opened Saturday in Corktown during Detroit's St. Patrick's Day Parade. The pub raised eyebrows and turned heads for refusing to serve Irish people, specifically on a day when "everyone's a little bit Irish." Those behind the idea say they want people to experience how Irish people used to be treated in America.

    PASADENA, Calif. (AP) - The pregnant wife of a man killed by a boulder that crashed through the window of their car near Los Angeles is pleading for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible for pushing the rock off an overpass.

    SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) - Three people have died in a residential building fire that caused residents to jump from windows.    MassLive.com reports the fire broke out shortly before 7:30 a.m. Sunday. They found residents jumping out of second- and third-story windows to escape the flames. High winds caused the fire to spread.

    SASABE, Ariz. (AP) - Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is defending his use of a Japanese greeting when responding to a question from a congresswoman of Japanese descent.    The Arizona Republic reported Sunday that Zinke was asked about his use of the word "konnichiwa" while touring the U.S-Mexico border in Arizona on Saturday.

    MIAMI (AP) - Officials were so concerned about the mental stability of the student accused of last month's Florida school massacre that they decided to have him forcibly committed more than a year before the shootings.

