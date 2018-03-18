APNewsBreak: Some wanted Florida suspect committed in 2016

APNewsBreak: Some wanted Florida suspect committed in 2016Posted: Updated:
Two teens rescued after falling through ice on Avondale Lake
HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reports two teenagers were rescued from the water after falling through thin ice on Avondale Lake in Hayden Lake, Idaho, Saturday afternoon. Northern Lakes Fire and Rescue, Coeur d’Alene Fire and Rescue, and the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office all responded.>>
Pub in Detroit refuses Irish people to make a point about immigration
DETROIT - The No Irish Pub opened Saturday in Corktown during Detroit's St. Patrick's Day Parade. The pub raised eyebrows and turned heads for refusing to serve Irish people, specifically on a day when "everyone's a little bit Irish." Those behind the idea say they want people to experience how Irish people used to be treated in America.>>
Boulder pushed off California overpass kills car passenger
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) - The pregnant wife of a man killed by a boulder that crashed through the window of their car near Los Angeles is pleading for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible for pushing the rock off an overpass.>>
Shots fired, armed man arrested on Spokane's South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. - Just before 9 p.m. Friday evening, neighbors told police that a man was reportedly firing a gun outside of his home on the South Hill, saying his home was being burglarized. Officers and a SWAT team arrived and found the man, confirming that the man had fired a shots inside and outside a home in the area. Officers say no burglars were found. Nearby neighbors were told to shelter in place. The armed man, who police say>>
Washington man gets 23 years in prison for crash that killed friend
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A man has been sentenced to more than 23 years in prison for a September 2016 crash that killed a friend. KOMO-TV reported Friday it is the second time Jacob Lee has been sent to prison for killing a passenger in a car crash. Lee was found guilty in February of vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol or drugs in the death of Chris Grice. Grice died Sept. 11, 2016, when the vehicle Lee was driving went off Mountain Hig...>>
Texas authorities: At least 12 arrested for animal ritual
SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Authorities in Texas have arrested at least a dozen people for animal cruelty after interrupting what they believe was ritual sacrifice. The San Antonio Express-News reports that Bexar County sheriff's deputies found dead and dismembered animals in a San Antonio-area home Friday night after receiving calls that animals were being sacrificed.>>
3 killed in Massachusetts residential building blaze
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) - Three people have died in a residential building fire that caused residents to jump from windows. MassLive.com reports the fire broke out shortly before 7:30 a.m. Sunday. They found residents jumping out of second- and third-story windows to escape the flames. High winds caused the fire to spread.>>
Interior secretary defends Japanese comment to congresswoman
SASABE, Ariz. (AP) - Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is defending his use of a Japanese greeting when responding to a question from a congresswoman of Japanese descent. The Arizona Republic reported Sunday that Zinke was asked about his use of the word "konnichiwa" while touring the U.S-Mexico border in Arizona on Saturday.>>
APNewsBreak: Some wanted Florida suspect committed in 2016
MIAMI (AP) - Officials were so concerned about the mental stability of the student accused of last month's Florida school massacre that they decided to have him forcibly committed more than a year before the shootings.>>
Cirque du Soleil performer dies after fall at Florida show
TAMPA. Fla. (AP) - A Cirque du Soleil performer has died after falling during a show in Tampa. The theatrical company announced on Twitter Sunday that Yann Arnaud fell Saturday night while performing an aerial straps number during the show VOLTA.>>
Police find nearly 300 bunnies hopping in California home
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - A Sacramento animal shelter is seeking supplies and cash donations to care for nearly 300 rabbits taken from a single property. KTXL-TV reports the bunnies are of varying ages and not available for adoption because they are part of an investigation.>>
Colorado firefighters pluck baby foxes from storm drain
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - Firefighters in Colorado plucked eight animals they thought were puppies from a storm drain, only to find out later they were young red foxes. Video of the would-be rescue showed a Colorado Springs firefighter lifting the squirming foxes one by one from the storm drain and placing them on a sheet.>>
PHOTOS: Gonzaga wins thriller against Ohio State, advances to Sweet 16
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Gonzaga Bulldogs held on Saturday to emerge victorious against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament. After grabbing an early lead, and finishing the first half strong, the Buckeyes stormed back. The Zags made big plays down the stretch to advance to the Sweet 16 in Los Angeles.>>
Pub in Detroit refuses Irish people to make a point about immigration
DETROIT - The No Irish Pub opened Saturday in Corktown during Detroit's St. Patrick's Day Parade. The pub raised eyebrows and turned heads for refusing to serve Irish people, specifically on a day when "everyone's a little bit Irish." Those behind the idea say they want people to experience how Irish people used to be treated in America.>>
Two teens rescued after falling through ice on Avondale Lake
HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reports two teenagers were rescued from the water after falling through thin ice on Avondale Lake in Hayden Lake, Idaho, Saturday afternoon. Northern Lakes Fire and Rescue, Coeur d’Alene Fire and Rescue, and the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office all responded.>>
Gonzaga beats Ohio State 90-84 for Sweet 16 return
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Zach Norvell Jr. had 28 points, Rui Hachimura added 25 and Gonzaga is headed back into the Sweet 16 with a 90-84 victory over Ohio State in the West Region on Saturday night.>>
