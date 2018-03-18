APNewsBreak: Some wanted Florida suspect committed in 2016

Officials were so concerned about the mental stability of the student accused of last month's Florida school massacre that they decided to have him forcibly committed more than a year before the shootings.



But the recommendation was never acted upon.



Documents in the criminal case against Nikolas Cruz show the school officials at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and a sheriff's deputy recommended in September 2016 that Cruz be involuntarily committed for mental evaluation under Florida's Baker Act for at least three days.



A commitment under the law would have made it more difficult if not impossible for Cruz to obtain a gun legally.



Authorities say Cruz used a legally obtained assault rifle to kill 17 people at the school.

