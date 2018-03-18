Yakima City Council to consider repealing decades old ban on pit - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Yakima City Council to consider repealing decades old ban on pit bull terriers

Posted: Updated:
YAKIMA, Wash. -

The Yakima City Council is expected to take a vote on whether to repeal a ban on pit bull terriers Tuesday. The ban has been in place for more than 30 years. 

Pit bulls have been banned since the late 80s and city councils have voted repeatedly to keep it in place. More recently there have been bills in the legislature to repeal breed-specific bans, but those bills have failed. 

Supporters of the ban say that pit bull terriers are inherently dangerous, while those against such a ban say the breed is not to blame for bad behavior, the dog's owner is.

The Yakima Herald reports that under the current ban, a pit bull is defined as “any American pit bull terrier, Staffordshire bull terrier, American bulldog or American Staffordshire terrier breed” or dogs mixed with any of these breeds. The minimum fine for the first violation is $250, rising to $500 for the second offense and beyond.

The idea to repeal the ban was brought by Councilwoman Carmen Mendez, who raised the same issue in 2016.

