Police: Car with baby inside stolen; baby found unharmed
Two teens rescued after falling through ice on Avondale Lake
HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reports two teenagers were rescued from the water after falling through thin ice on Avondale Lake in Hayden Lake, Idaho, Saturday afternoon. Northern Lakes Fire and Rescue, Coeur d’Alene Fire and Rescue, and the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office all responded.>>
Pub in Detroit refuses Irish people to make a point about immigration
DETROIT - The No Irish Pub opened Saturday in Corktown during Detroit's St. Patrick's Day Parade. The pub raised eyebrows and turned heads for refusing to serve Irish people, specifically on a day when "everyone's a little bit Irish." Those behind the idea say they want people to experience how Irish people used to be treated in America.>>
2 former Pierce County deputies allege cover-up, retaliation
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Two former Pierce County sheriff's deputies are suing the county, saying the agency tried to cover up how a man who killed his wife and himself obtained the gun he used in the killings.>>
Boulder pushed off California overpass kills car passenger
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) - The pregnant wife of a man killed by a boulder that crashed through the window of their car near Los Angeles is pleading for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible for pushing the rock off an overpass.>>
Shots fired, armed man arrested on Spokane's South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. - Just before 9 p.m. Friday evening, neighbors told police that a man was reportedly firing a gun outside of his home on the South Hill, saying his home was being burglarized. Officers and a SWAT team arrived and found the man, confirming that the man had fired a shots inside and outside a home in the area. Officers say no burglars were found. Nearby neighbors were told to shelter in place. The armed man, who police say>>
Texas authorities: At least 12 arrested for animal ritual
SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Authorities in Texas have arrested at least a dozen people for animal cruelty after interrupting what they believe was ritual sacrifice. The San Antonio Express-News reports that Bexar County sheriff's deputies found dead and dismembered animals in a San Antonio-area home Friday night after receiving calls that animals were being sacrificed.>>
Deputies investigating drive-by shooting in Okanogan County
OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. - The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office reports deputies are investigating a drive-by shooting. It happened Friday around 10:20 p.m. Deputies responded to the Blue Mountain Motel. When they arrived they spoke with a group that was standing outside. Witnesses told the deputies they had heard shots and when they came outside they saw a gray colored four-door sedan.>>
Okanogan deputies: 19-year-old man shoots mom, then self
BREWSTER, Wash. - Deputies and officers in Okanogan County are investigating after a shooting Sunday morning. Okanogan County Sheriff's deputies and officers from the Brewster police Department responded to a call at 502 North Star Road in Brewster for a report of a 19-year-old man with a gun.>>
Teen, man who often got her out of school located in Mexico
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) - The mother of a Pennsylvania teenager says she went from not eating or sleeping to crying tears of relief when her missing daughter was located in a popular Mexican resort city. Miu Luu tells The (Allentown) Morning Call she's happy 16-year-old Amy Yu has been found. Federal agents and Mexican authorities found Amy and 45-year-old Kevin Esterly Saturday in Playa del Carmen.>>
Police: Car with baby inside stolen; baby found unharmed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Police in Tennessee say a teenager has been charged with kidnapping after a car with a baby girl inside was stolen outside a Memphis restaurant. Memphis police said on its Facebook page that 18-year-old James Williams was charged Sunday with kidnapping and theft of property.>>
Yakima City Council to consider repealing decades old ban on pit bull terriers
YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima City Council is expected to take a vote on whether to repeal a ban on pit bull terriers Tuesday. The ban has been in place for more than 30 years. Pit bulls have been banned since the late 80s and city councils have voted repeatedly to keep it in place. More recently there have been bills in the legislature to repeal breed-specific bans, but those bills have failed.>>
2 former Pierce County deputies allege cover-up, retaliation
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Two former Pierce County sheriff's deputies are suing the county, saying the agency tried to cover up how a man who killed his wife and himself obtained the gun he used in the killings.>>
3 killed in Massachusetts residential building blaze
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) - Three people have died in a residential building fire that caused residents to jump from windows. MassLive.com reports the fire broke out shortly before 7:30 a.m. Sunday. They found residents jumping out of second- and third-story windows to escape the flames. High winds caused the fire to spread.>>
Interior secretary defends Japanese comment to congresswoman
SASABE, Ariz. (AP) - Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is defending his use of a Japanese greeting when responding to a question from a congresswoman of Japanese descent. The Arizona Republic reported Sunday that Zinke was asked about his use of the word "konnichiwa" while touring the U.S-Mexico border in Arizona on Saturday.>>
APNewsBreak: Some wanted Florida suspect committed in 2016
MIAMI (AP) - Officials were so concerned about the mental stability of the student accused of last month's Florida school massacre that they decided to have him forcibly committed more than a year before the shootings.>>
Cirque du Soleil performer dies after fall at Florida show
TAMPA. Fla. (AP) - A Cirque du Soleil performer has died after falling during a show in Tampa. The theatrical company announced on Twitter Sunday that Yann Arnaud fell Saturday night while performing an aerial straps number during the show VOLTA.>>
