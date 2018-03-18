Okanogan deputies: 19-year-old man shoots mom, then self - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Okanogan deputies: 19-year-old man shoots mom, then self

Posted: Updated:
BREWSTER, Wash. -

Deputies and officers in Okanogan County are investigating after a shooting Sunday morning.

Okanogan County Sheriff's deputies and officers from the Brewster police Department responded to a call at 502 North Star Road in Brewster for a report of a 19-year-old man with a gun. As deputies were headed to the scene, they received a second call that a woman had been shot.

When the responding deputies and officers arrived, they learned that the woman had left the house and the suspect was still inside. When they entered the house, they found the suspect with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Preliminary investigation determined that 19-year-old Mike Aguirre-Bobadilla of Brewster was at the house with his mother, Ernestina Augirre-Bobadilla, 41, and his 10-year-old sister. Mike Aguirre was acting strangely, got a gun from the house and shot his mother in the mouth. Ernestina was able to get her 10-year-old daughter and run to a neighbor's house for help.

When deputies discovered the 19-year-old, he was transferred to Three Rivers Hospital, where he died from his injuries. Ernestina Aguirre-Bobadilla was also transported to the hospital and then airlifted to Sacred Heart in Spokane. Her condition is not known at this time. The 10 year old daughter witnessed the shooting but was not physically injured in the incident.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing.

