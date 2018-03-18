Deputies investigating drive-by shooting in Okanogan County - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Deputies investigating drive-by shooting in Okanogan County

OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. -

The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office reports deputies are investigating a drive-by shooting. 

It happened Friday around 10:20 p.m. Deputies responded to the Blue Mountain Motel. When they arrived they spoke with a group that was standing outside.

Witnesses told the deputies they had heard shots and when they came outside they saw a gray colored four-door sedan. One of the witnesses said they saw a person point a gun in his direction and fire again, and then speed off. Witnesses told deputies they heard about four to six shots.

Deputies recovered several shell casings from the scene. They also found a 1991 Honda Accord parked at the scene that had several holes in it, and they were able to recover one of the bullets from the vehicle. A concrete building was also hit by bullets, according to deputies.

No one was injured.

  Two teens rescued after falling through ice on Avondale Lake

    Saturday, March 17 2018 11:39 PM EDT
    Child found in Illinois garage may have been killed in 2013

    HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reports two teenagers were rescued from the water after falling through thin ice on Avondale Lake in Hayden Lake, Idaho, Saturday afternoon. Northern Lakes Fire and Rescue, Coeur d’Alene Fire and Rescue, and the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office all responded.

  Pub in Detroit refuses Irish people to make a point about immigration

    Sunday, March 18 2018 11:31 AM EDT

    DETROIT - The No Irish Pub opened Saturday in Corktown during Detroit's St. Patrick's Day Parade. The pub raised eyebrows and turned heads for refusing to serve Irish people, specifically on a day when "everyone's a little bit Irish." Those behind the idea say they want people to experience how Irish people used to be treated in America.

  2 former Pierce County deputies allege cover-up, retaliation

    Sunday, March 18 2018 3:32 PM EDT

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Two former Pierce County sheriff's deputies are suing the county, saying the agency tried to cover up how a man who killed his wife and himself obtained the gun he used in the killings. 

  Deputies investigating drive-by shooting in Okanogan County

    Sunday, March 18 2018 5:36 PM EDT

    OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. - The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office reports deputies are investigating a drive-by shooting.  It happened Friday around 10:20 p.m. Deputies responded to the Blue Mountain Motel. When they arrived they spoke with a group that was standing outside. Witnesses told the deputies they had heard shots and when they came outside they saw a gray colored four-door sedan.

  Okanogan deputies: 19-year-old man shoots mom, then self

    Sunday, March 18 2018 4:59 PM EDT

    BREWSTER, Wash. - Deputies and officers in Okanogan County are investigating after a shooting Sunday morning. Okanogan County Sheriff's deputies and officers from the Brewster police Department responded to a call at 502 North Star Road in Brewster for a report of a 19-year-old man with a gun.

  Teen, man who often got her out of school located in Mexico

    Sunday, March 18 2018 4:23 PM EDT

    ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) - The mother of a Pennsylvania teenager says she went from not eating or sleeping to crying tears of relief when her missing daughter was located in a popular Mexican resort city.    Miu Luu tells The (Allentown) Morning Call she's happy 16-year-old Amy Yu has been found.    Federal agents and Mexican authorities found Amy and 45-year-old Kevin Esterly Saturday in Playa del Carmen.

