Deputies investigating drive-by shooting in Okanogan County

The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office reports deputies are investigating a drive-by shooting.

It happened Friday around 10:20 p.m. Deputies responded to the Blue Mountain Motel. When they arrived they spoke with a group that was standing outside.

Witnesses told the deputies they had heard shots and when they came outside they saw a gray colored four-door sedan. One of the witnesses said they saw a person point a gun in his direction and fire again, and then speed off. Witnesses told deputies they heard about four to six shots.

Deputies recovered several shell casings from the scene. They also found a 1991 Honda Accord parked at the scene that had several holes in it, and they were able to recover one of the bullets from the vehicle. A concrete building was also hit by bullets, according to deputies.

No one was injured.