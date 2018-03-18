Sheriff: Boy shoots sister in video game controller dispute

Sheriff: Boy shoots sister in video game controller disputePosted: Updated:
Okanogan deputies: 19-year-old man shoots mom, then self
BREWSTER, Wash. - Deputies and officers in Okanogan County are investigating after a shooting Sunday morning. Okanogan County Sheriff's deputies and officers from the Brewster police Department responded to a call at 502 North Star Road in Brewster for a report of a 19-year-old man with a gun.>>
Two teens rescued after falling through ice on Avondale Lake
HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reports two teenagers were rescued from the water after falling through thin ice on Avondale Lake in Hayden Lake, Idaho, Saturday afternoon. Northern Lakes Fire and Rescue, Coeur d’Alene Fire and Rescue, and the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office all responded.>>
Teen, man who often got her out of school located in Mexico
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) - The mother of a Pennsylvania teenager says she went from not eating or sleeping to crying tears of relief when her missing daughter was located in a popular Mexican resort city. Miu Luu tells The (Allentown) Morning Call she's happy 16-year-old Amy Yu has been found. Federal agents and Mexican authorities found Amy and 45-year-old Kevin Esterly Saturday in Playa del Carmen.>>
Pub in Detroit refuses Irish people to make a point about immigration
DETROIT - The No Irish Pub opened Saturday in Corktown during Detroit's St. Patrick's Day Parade. The pub raised eyebrows and turned heads for refusing to serve Irish people, specifically on a day when "everyone's a little bit Irish." Those behind the idea say they want people to experience how Irish people used to be treated in America.>>
Death penalty for drug traffickers part of Trump opioid plan
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for stiffer penalties for drug traffickers, including the death penalty where it's appropriate under current law. Administration officials say Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs necessary to trigger mandatory minimum sentences on traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids.>>
2 former Pierce County deputies allege cover-up, retaliation
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Two former Pierce County sheriff's deputies are suing the county, saying the agency tried to cover up how a man who killed his wife and himself obtained the gun he used in the killings.>>
Sheriff: Boy shoots sister in video game controller dispute
Authorities in Mississippi say a 9-year-old boy has shot his 13-year-old sister in the head and wounded her after an argument over a video game controller. Monroe County Sheriff Cecil Cantrell told local news outlets that the girl wouldn't give up the video game controller when her brother wanted it on Saturday. He says the boy shot the girl in the back of the head and that the bullet entered her brain.>>
Death penalty for drug traffickers part of Trump opioid plan
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for stiffer penalties for drug traffickers, including the death penalty where it's appropriate under current law. Administration officials say Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs necessary to trigger mandatory minimum sentences on traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids.>>
Police ID woman shot dead by ex-husband at California mall
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) - Authorities have released the names of the woman and the ex-husband who shot her to death at a busy Southern California mall. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office identified the victim in Saturday's shooting as 29-year-old Parisa Siddiqi and the suspect as 33-year-old Kevin Crane.>>
Deputies investigating drive-by shooting in Okanogan County
OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. - The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office reports deputies are investigating a drive-by shooting. It happened Friday around 10:20 p.m. Deputies responded to the Blue Mountain Motel. When they arrived they spoke with a group that was standing outside. Witnesses told the deputies they had heard shots and when they came outside they saw a gray colored four-door sedan.>>
Okanogan deputies: 19-year-old man shoots mom, then self
BREWSTER, Wash. - Deputies and officers in Okanogan County are investigating after a shooting Sunday morning. Okanogan County Sheriff's deputies and officers from the Brewster police Department responded to a call at 502 North Star Road in Brewster for a report of a 19-year-old man with a gun.>>
Teen, man who often got her out of school located in Mexico
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) - The mother of a Pennsylvania teenager says she went from not eating or sleeping to crying tears of relief when her missing daughter was located in a popular Mexican resort city. Miu Luu tells The (Allentown) Morning Call she's happy 16-year-old Amy Yu has been found. Federal agents and Mexican authorities found Amy and 45-year-old Kevin Esterly Saturday in Playa del Carmen.>>
Police: Car with baby inside stolen; baby found unharmed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Police in Tennessee say a teenager has been charged with kidnapping after a car with a baby girl inside was stolen outside a Memphis restaurant. Memphis police said on its Facebook page that 18-year-old James Williams was charged Sunday with kidnapping and theft of property.>>
Yakima City Council to consider repealing decades old ban on pit bull terriers
YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima City Council is expected to take a vote on whether to repeal a ban on pit bull terriers Tuesday. The ban has been in place for more than 30 years. Pit bulls have been banned since the late 80s and city councils have voted repeatedly to keep it in place. More recently there have been bills in the legislature to repeal breed-specific bans, but those bills have failed.>>
2 former Pierce County deputies allege cover-up, retaliation
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Two former Pierce County sheriff's deputies are suing the county, saying the agency tried to cover up how a man who killed his wife and himself obtained the gun he used in the killings.>>
3 killed in Massachusetts residential building blaze
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) - Three people have died in a residential building fire that caused residents to jump from windows. MassLive.com reports the fire broke out shortly before 7:30 a.m. Sunday. They found residents jumping out of second- and third-story windows to escape the flames. High winds caused the fire to spread.>>
