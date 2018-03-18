Another explosion injures 2 in Austin; cause unclear - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Another explosion injures 2 in Austin; cause unclear

Posted: Updated:
AUSTIN, Texas -

At least two people were injured in another explosion in Texas’ capital Sunday night, after three package bombs detonated earlier this month in other parts of the city and killed two people and injured two others.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Management Services tweeted that an explosion in southwest Austin had injured two men in their 20s who were hospitalized. There were preliminary reports of two possible explosions, but officials later tweeted that only one had been confirmed.

There was no immediate word on what caused the blast. Police blocked off the entrance to the suburban neighborhood where it occurred and urged people living nearby to stay in their homes.

A package bomb exploded at an east Austin home on March 2, killing a 39-year-old man. Two package bombs in other parts of the city exploded March 12, killing a 17-year-old, wounding his mother and injuring a 75-year-old woman.

The latest explosion Sunday came hours after authorities raised the reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever is responsible for the first three explosions by $50,000 to now total $115,000.

Officials believe the earlier bombings are related and could be crimes of hatred, but have not ruled out any possible motive. Authorities have conducted 236 interviews in following up 435 leads.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Okanogan deputies: 19-year-old man shoots mom, then self

    Okanogan deputies: 19-year-old man shoots mom, then self

    Sunday, March 18 2018 4:59 PM EDT2018-03-18 20:59:02 GMT

    BREWSTER, Wash. - Deputies and officers in Okanogan County are investigating after a shooting Sunday morning. Okanogan County Sheriff's deputies and officers from the Brewster police Department responded to a call at 502 North Star Road in Brewster for a report of a 19-year-old man with a gun.

    >>

    BREWSTER, Wash. - Deputies and officers in Okanogan County are investigating after a shooting Sunday morning. Okanogan County Sheriff's deputies and officers from the Brewster police Department responded to a call at 502 North Star Road in Brewster for a report of a 19-year-old man with a gun.

    >>

  • Teen, man who often got her out of school located in Mexico

    Teen, man who often got her out of school located in Mexico

    Sunday, March 18 2018 4:23 PM EDT2018-03-18 20:23:59 GMT

    ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) - The mother of a Pennsylvania teenager says she went from not eating or sleeping to crying tears of relief when her missing daughter was located in a popular Mexican resort city.    Miu Luu tells The (Allentown) Morning Call she's happy 16-year-old Amy Yu has been found.    Federal agents and Mexican authorities found Amy and 45-year-old Kevin Esterly Saturday in Playa del Carmen.

    >>

    ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) - The mother of a Pennsylvania teenager says she went from not eating or sleeping to crying tears of relief when her missing daughter was located in a popular Mexican resort city.    Miu Luu tells The (Allentown) Morning Call she's happy 16-year-old Amy Yu has been found.    Federal agents and Mexican authorities found Amy and 45-year-old Kevin Esterly Saturday in Playa del Carmen.

    >>

  • Two teens rescued after falling through ice on Avondale Lake

    Two teens rescued after falling through ice on Avondale Lake

    Saturday, March 17 2018 11:37 PM EDT2018-03-18 03:37:38 GMT
    Child found in Illinois garage may have been killed in 2013Child found in Illinois garage may have been killed in 2013

    HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reports two teenagers were rescued from the water after falling through thin ice on Avondale Lake in Hayden Lake, Idaho, Saturday afternoon. Northern Lakes Fire and Rescue, Coeur d’Alene Fire and Rescue, and the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office all responded.

    >>

    HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reports two teenagers were rescued from the water after falling through thin ice on Avondale Lake in Hayden Lake, Idaho, Saturday afternoon. Northern Lakes Fire and Rescue, Coeur d’Alene Fire and Rescue, and the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office all responded.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Another explosion injures 2 in Austin; cause unclear

    Another explosion injures 2 in Austin; cause unclear

    Sunday, March 18 2018 11:38 PM EDT2018-03-19 03:38:27 GMT

    AUSTIN (AP) - At least two people were injured in another explosion in Texas’ capital Sunday night, after three package bombs detonated earlier this month in other parts of the city and killed two people and injured two others. Austin-Travis County Emergency Management Services tweeted that an explosion in southwest Austin had injured two men in their 20s who were hospitalized.

    >>

    AUSTIN (AP) - At least two people were injured in another explosion in Texas’ capital Sunday night, after three package bombs detonated earlier this month in other parts of the city and killed two people and injured two others. Austin-Travis County Emergency Management Services tweeted that an explosion in southwest Austin had injured two men in their 20s who were hospitalized.

    >>

  • Sheriff: Boy shoots sister in video game controller dispute

    Sheriff: Boy shoots sister in video game controller dispute

    Sunday, March 18 2018 9:08 PM EDT2018-03-19 01:08:42 GMT
    The Spokane Fire Department is still looking into the cause of a fire Monday.The Spokane Fire Department is still looking into the cause of a fire Monday.

    Authorities in Mississippi say a 9-year-old boy has shot his 13-year-old sister in the head and wounded her after an argument over a video game controller.    Monroe County Sheriff Cecil Cantrell told local news outlets that the girl wouldn't give up the video game controller when her brother wanted it on Saturday. He says the boy shot the girl in the back of the head and that the bullet entered her brain.

    >>

    Authorities in Mississippi say a 9-year-old boy has shot his 13-year-old sister in the head and wounded her after an argument over a video game controller.    Monroe County Sheriff Cecil Cantrell told local news outlets that the girl wouldn't give up the video game controller when her brother wanted it on Saturday. He says the boy shot the girl in the back of the head and that the bullet entered her brain.

    >>

  • Death penalty for drug traffickers part of Trump opioid plan

    Death penalty for drug traffickers part of Trump opioid plan

    Sunday, March 18 2018 6:41 PM EDT2018-03-18 22:41:10 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for stiffer penalties for drug traffickers, including the death penalty where it's appropriate under current law.    Administration officials say Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs necessary to trigger mandatory minimum sentences on traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids.

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for stiffer penalties for drug traffickers, including the death penalty where it's appropriate under current law.    Administration officials say Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs necessary to trigger mandatory minimum sentences on traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids.

    >>
    •   