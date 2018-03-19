Little Caesars to give out free lunch on April 2 after 'crazy' NCAA upset

Pull out your calendar and mark out April 2 as "Free Lunch!"

After #16 University of Maryland-Baltimore County knocked off #1 Virginia, Little Caesars is making good on their promise to give everyone a free lunch.

The pizza chain is going to be providing a free, $5-dollar lunch box on Monday, April 2nd, between 11:30 am and 1 pm local time. You can click here for the details.

Call ahead to make sure your local store is participating.

Enjoy!