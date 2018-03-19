Grant Co. deputy charged with reckless endangerment after accidentally shooting wife back on duty

Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones says a deputy who plead guilty to reckless endangerment after accidentally shooting his wife last August is back on duty.

The Franklin County Prosecutor initially filed felony charges against Deputy Jose Rivera following the shooting, which injured his wife. Those charges were later amended to a gross misdemeanor of reckless endangerment. Deputy Rivera plead guilty to that charge and the court sentenced him to deliver 15 public presentations on firearms safety during his off-duty time.

"As the result of the findings of the investigation and the sentence, and after a great deal of reflection, thought and prayer, I have decided that Rivera will be resume his duties as a deputy for the Grant County Sheriff's Office," Sheriff Jones said in a statement on Facebook. "Deputy Jose Rivera is a valued member of our department who made a mistake. His case was handled by an outside agency. He faced charges related to the incident. He received a court imposed sentence, and is fulfilling the requirements of the sentence. To release him from his duties as a sheriff’s deputy, I feel, would needlessly remove a good cop from the community and create a tremendous hardship upon his family."

Sheriff Jones noted Deputy Rivera fully cooperated with investigators and was convicted of a misdemeanor, which does not prevent him from returning to duty.

"I have full confidence in Deputy Rivera, just like I have in the rest of the members of the Grant County Sheriff’s Office," Sheriff Jones concluded.