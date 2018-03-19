Grant Co. deputy charged with reckless endangerment after accide - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Grant Co. deputy charged with reckless endangerment after accidentally shooting wife back on duty

Posted: Updated:
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. -

Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones says a deputy who plead guilty to reckless endangerment after accidentally shooting his wife last August is back on duty. 

The Franklin County Prosecutor initially filed felony charges against Deputy Jose Rivera following the shooting, which injured his wife. Those charges were later amended to a gross misdemeanor of reckless endangerment. Deputy Rivera plead guilty to that charge and the court sentenced him to deliver 15 public presentations on firearms safety during his off-duty time. 

"As the result of the findings of the investigation and the sentence, and after a great deal of reflection, thought and prayer, I have decided that Rivera will be resume his duties as a deputy for the Grant County Sheriff's Office," Sheriff Jones said in a statement on Facebook. "Deputy Jose Rivera is a valued member of our department who made a mistake. His case was handled by an outside agency. He faced charges related to the incident. He received a court imposed sentence, and is fulfilling the requirements of the sentence. To release him from his duties as a sheriff’s deputy, I feel, would needlessly remove a good cop from the community and create a tremendous hardship upon his family."

Sheriff Jones noted Deputy Rivera fully cooperated with investigators and was convicted of a misdemeanor, which does not prevent him from returning to duty. 

"I have full confidence in Deputy Rivera, just like I have in the rest of the members of the Grant County Sheriff’s Office," Sheriff Jones concluded. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Okanogan deputies: 19-year-old man shoots mom, then self

    Okanogan deputies: 19-year-old man shoots mom, then self

    Sunday, March 18 2018 4:59 PM EDT2018-03-18 20:59:02 GMT

    BREWSTER, Wash. - Deputies and officers in Okanogan County are investigating after a shooting Sunday morning. Okanogan County Sheriff's deputies and officers from the Brewster police Department responded to a call at 502 North Star Road in Brewster for a report of a 19-year-old man with a gun.

    >>

    BREWSTER, Wash. - Deputies and officers in Okanogan County are investigating after a shooting Sunday morning. Okanogan County Sheriff's deputies and officers from the Brewster police Department responded to a call at 502 North Star Road in Brewster for a report of a 19-year-old man with a gun.

    >>

  • Jim Carrey criticized for portrait believed to be Sanders

    Jim Carrey criticized for portrait believed to be Sanders

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:25 AM EDT2018-03-19 12:25:09 GMT

    LOS ANGELES - Jim Carrey is being criticized on social media for a portrait he painted that is believed to be White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.The actor and comedian on Saturday tweeted the painting with the caption: "This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous!"    

    >>

    LOS ANGELES - Jim Carrey is being criticized on social media for a portrait he painted that is believed to be White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.The actor and comedian on Saturday tweeted the painting with the caption: "This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous!"    

    >>

  • Sheriff: Boy shoots sister in video game controller dispute

    Sheriff: Boy shoots sister in video game controller dispute

    Sunday, March 18 2018 9:08 PM EDT2018-03-19 01:08:42 GMT
    The Spokane Fire Department is still looking into the cause of a fire Monday.The Spokane Fire Department is still looking into the cause of a fire Monday.

    Authorities in Mississippi say a 9-year-old boy has shot his 13-year-old sister in the head and wounded her after an argument over a video game controller.    Monroe County Sheriff Cecil Cantrell told local news outlets that the girl wouldn't give up the video game controller when her brother wanted it on Saturday. He says the boy shot the girl in the back of the head and that the bullet entered her brain.

    >>

    Authorities in Mississippi say a 9-year-old boy has shot his 13-year-old sister in the head and wounded her after an argument over a video game controller.    Monroe County Sheriff Cecil Cantrell told local news outlets that the girl wouldn't give up the video game controller when her brother wanted it on Saturday. He says the boy shot the girl in the back of the head and that the bullet entered her brain.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Washington governor signs package of voter access bills

    Washington governor signs package of voter access bills

    Monday, March 19 2018 6:56 PM EDT2018-03-19 22:56:53 GMT

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a package of bills aimed at increasing voter access in Washington state, including a measure to pre-register 16 and 17 year olds and another that allows in-person voter registration to occur the same day of an election.

    >>

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a package of bills aimed at increasing voter access in Washington state, including a measure to pre-register 16 and 17 year olds and another that allows in-person voter registration to occur the same day of an election.

    >>

  • Supreme Court leaves in place ruling reviving Flint lawsuits

    Supreme Court leaves in place ruling reviving Flint lawsuits

    Monday, March 19 2018 6:45 PM EDT2018-03-19 22:45:45 GMT
    The Michigan Legislature has unanimously approved $28 million in additional funding to address the lead contamination of Flint's water.The Michigan Legislature has unanimously approved $28 million in additional funding to address the lead contamination of Flint's water.

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court is leaving in place a ruling that revived two federal lawsuits stemming from the lead-tainted water crisis in Flint, Michigan.    The Supreme Court declined Monday to get involved in the cases, leaving in place a decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit.

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court is leaving in place a ruling that revived two federal lawsuits stemming from the lead-tainted water crisis in Flint, Michigan.    The Supreme Court declined Monday to get involved in the cases, leaving in place a decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit.

    >>

  • Police assemble patchwork of clues in hunt for Austin bomber

    Police assemble patchwork of clues in hunt for Austin bomber

    Monday, March 19 2018 6:35 PM EDT2018-03-19 22:35:32 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) - A frenzied search for clues in the case of four bombings in Austin, Texas, has authorities pleading for whoever's behind the blasts to talk to them.    The police chief's direct appeal, complete with promises to listen to the bomber and try to understand the reasons, reflects the stubborn progress of the investigation in which there's no known motivation.

    >>

    NEW YORK (AP) - A frenzied search for clues in the case of four bombings in Austin, Texas, has authorities pleading for whoever's behind the blasts to talk to them.    The police chief's direct appeal, complete with promises to listen to the bomber and try to understand the reasons, reflects the stubborn progress of the investigation in which there's no known motivation.

    >>
    •   