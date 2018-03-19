Police investigating stabbing at House of Charity shelter

Spokane Police say they are asking for people who may have witnessed a stabbing at the House of Charity shelter Monday afternoon to come forward.

Police received a report of a man who was stabbed in front of the House of Charity at 32 W. Pacific at around 12:30 p.m. The suspect took off before police arrived and the victim was taken to the hospital.

Officers are following up on leads for the suspect, but at this point it's early in the investigation and a description of the suspect has not been released, but may be released later.

Spokane Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has further information to report it to Crime Check at 509-456-2233.