Central Indiana woman gets 120 years for killing 2 children

Central Indiana woman gets 120 years for killing 2 childrenPosted: Updated:
Okanogan deputies: 19-year-old man shoots mom, then self
BREWSTER, Wash. - Deputies and officers in Okanogan County are investigating after a shooting Sunday morning. Okanogan County Sheriff's deputies and officers from the Brewster police Department responded to a call at 502 North Star Road in Brewster for a report of a 19-year-old man with a gun.>>
Jim Carrey criticized for portrait believed to be Sanders
LOS ANGELES - Jim Carrey is being criticized on social media for a portrait he painted that is believed to be White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.The actor and comedian on Saturday tweeted the painting with the caption: "This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous!">>
Sheriff: Boy shoots sister in video game controller dispute
Authorities in Mississippi say a 9-year-old boy has shot his 13-year-old sister in the head and wounded her after an argument over a video game controller. Monroe County Sheriff Cecil Cantrell told local news outlets that the girl wouldn't give up the video game controller when her brother wanted it on Saturday. He says the boy shot the girl in the back of the head and that the bullet entered her brain.>>
13-year-old Mississippi girl dies after shooting over video game controller
ABERDEEN, Miss. - A Mississippi girl has died after her brother allegedly shot her in the head because she wouldn't hand over the controller of a video game. WCBI-TV reported Sunday that Monroe County Sheriff Cecil Cantrell says the girl is dead. Cantrell told local news outlets that the 9-year-old boy shot his 13-year-old sister in the back of the head. She was rushed to Le Bonheur's Children's Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, but didn't survive.>>
Little Caesars to give out free lunch on April 2 after 'crazy' NCAA upset
KHQ.COM - Pull out your calendar and mark out April 2 as "Free Lunch!" After #16 University of Maryland-Baltimore County knocked off #1 Virginia, Little Caesars is making good on their promise to give everyone a free lunch. The pizza chain is going to be providing a free, $5-dollar lunch box on Monday, April 2nd, between 11:30 am and 1 pm local time.
Grant Co. deputy charged with reckless endangerment after accidentally shooting wife back on duty
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones says a deputy who plead guilty to reckless endangerment after accidentally shooting his wife last August is back on duty. The Franklin County Prosecutor initially filed felony charges against Deputy Jose Rivera following the shooting, which injured his wife. Those charges were later amended to a gross misdemeanor of reckless endangerment.>>
Washington governor signs package of voter access bills
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a package of bills aimed at increasing voter access in Washington state, including a measure to pre-register 16 and 17 year olds and another that allows in-person voter registration to occur the same day of an election.>>
Supreme Court leaves in place ruling reviving Flint lawsuits
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court is leaving in place a ruling that revived two federal lawsuits stemming from the lead-tainted water crisis in Flint, Michigan. The Supreme Court declined Monday to get involved in the cases, leaving in place a decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit.>>
Police assemble patchwork of clues in hunt for Austin bomber
NEW YORK (AP) - A frenzied search for clues in the case of four bombings in Austin, Texas, has authorities pleading for whoever's behind the blasts to talk to them. The police chief's direct appeal, complete with promises to listen to the bomber and try to understand the reasons, reflects the stubborn progress of the investigation in which there's no known motivation.>>
Deputies: Car crashes into sheriff's office substation
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. (AP) - Florida deputies didn't have far to travel when responding to a car wreck because it crashed into a sheriff's office substation. A Broward Sheriff's Office news release says the crash occurred shortly before noon Monday at the agency's South Broward district office in Pembroke Park.>>
Blink-182 agrees to residency at Palms casino in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Blink-182 will have regularly scheduled shows in Las Vegas starting in May after agreeing to a residency at a theater at the Palms casino-resort. The "pop-punk" band and the parent company of the casino-resort, Station Casinos, on Monday announced the series of shows. Palms general manager Jon Gray says the band is the "perfect fit for a true rock residency" at the property's Pearl Concert Theater.>>
Central Indiana woman gets 120 years for killing 2 children
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - A judge has sentenced a central Indiana woman to 120 years in prison for fatally stabbing her young children hours after her husband filed for divorce. Thirty-one-year-old Brandi Worley learned her sentence Monday after she pleaded guilty in January to two counts of murder for killing her son, 7-year-old Tyler Worley, and her daughter, 3-year-old Charlee Worley, in November 2016.>>
The Latest: NAACP calls Austin bombings act of terrorism
AUSTIN (AP) - The NAACP is calling the four bombings that have hit Austin in less than three weeks acts of domestic terrorism. In a statement Monday, NAACP President Derrick Johnson said, "We are asking our membership to be vigilant and to pay attention to anything out of the ordinary in their communities and avoiding picking up any unexpected packages left at their homes.">>
Woman hit by Uber SUV was walking bicycle
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - A woman who was hit and killed by an Uber self-driving vehicle was walking a bicycle across a suburban Phoenix street. Television video footage showed a bicycle with a twisted front wheel lying on a Tempe sidewalk, with the Uber vehicle nearby.>>
Man arrested for threatening Spokane Valley deputies with baseball bat
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley sheriff's deputies report a man was booked into jail on an assault charge for threatening deputies with a baseball bat Sunday morning near the intersection of Pines and Sprague. Spokane Valley deputies were called to the intersection after a citizen reported a suspicious man who was carrying a baseball bat, pacing back and forth, and walking in and out of the road.>>
Police investigating stabbing at House of Charity shelter
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say they are asking for people who may have witnessed a stabbing at the House of Charity shelter Monday afternoon to come forward. Police received a report of a man who was stabbed in front of the House of Charity at 32 W. Pacific at around 12:30 p.m. The suspect took off before police arrived and the victim was taken to the hospital.>>
