Tacoma Police: Man with rifle threatening others arrested

Officers have arrested an armed man at a Tacoma motel where he reportedly threatened to shoot people Monday morning.



Tacoma Police Officer Loretta Cool says officers responded to the motel Monday morning around 9 a.m. after receiving reports that a shot had been fired in a room.



A short while later, others reported seeing a man outside a room with a rifle threatening to shoot everyone.



The motel was evacuated and nearby schools were placed in lockdown as a precaution.



Cool says officers tried to make contact with the man, but were unsuccessful.



Police say the man was taken into custody without incident at about 12:30 p.m. Monday.



Cool said there were no reported injuries.

