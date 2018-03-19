Lewis and Clark Bridge reopens after backpacks investigated

Authorities reopened a bridge between Longview, Washington and Rainier, Oregon, that had been shut down for hours because of suspicious backpacks on the Oregon side.



Oregon State Police say that authorities responded at about 10:20 a.m. Monday to reports of a man lowering backpacks from the bridge over the Columbia River.



Police say the Oregon State Patrol Bomb Unit deployed a robot which was used to x-ray the bags but the results were inconclusive. The team then used a high pressure water cannon mounted on the robot to reveal the contents. Police say the bags contained clothing and miscellaneous personal property.



Police say 61-year-old Samuel Owen of Rainier was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct. Police say the incident was related to a dispute between Owen and another person.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)